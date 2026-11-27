Real deals on gaming graphics cards are few and far between this Black Friday, but PowerColor's Reaper RX 9070 GRE is a standout. In a gaming GPU market that's starving for midrange options after prices on affordable 16GB graphics cards went to the moon, this $619 9070 GRE gives you a big step up over cards like the RTX 5060 Ti and RX 9060 XT for way less than those ostensibly entry-midrange cards are selling for today.

I use PowerColor's Reaper RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT in the Tom's Hardware labs as the representative samples of those cards for our GPU Hierarchy testing, and this RX 9070 GRE uses a similar cooler design. They're cool and quiet, and their slim two-slot heatsinks with full-length metal backplates will fit into even SFF systems with ease. You don't get any RGB LED flair, but many will consider that an advantage nowadays.

In other words, these cards give you everything you need and nothing you don't.

PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9070 GRE: $619 at Amazon The Radeon RX 9070 GRE offers great 1080p and 1440p gaming performance for a low price in today's crazy market, and it gives you access to AMD's high-quality FSR 4 upscaler for a performance boost when you need it.

In our 2026 GPU Hierarchy testing, the RX 9070 GRE delivers a solid 90 FPS average across all our raster and RT testing at 1080p and clears the 60 FPS average bar for 1440p. That's impressive performance for a relatively inexpensive card today.

If you favor raster gaming, the 9070 GRE looks even better. It can churn out a high-refresh-rate-ready 120 FPS at 1080p and 90 FPS at 1440p. And all that is before you add in high-quality FSR 4 upscaling, which boosts performance and looks better than most games' native TAA implementations.

GPU Benchmarks — 1080p

GPU Benchmarks — 1440p

Between its compact, quiet cooler, strong performance, and low price, this PowerColor card is a real GPU deal this Black Friday, and if you need a real bang-for-the-buck upgrade in a graphics card market that's increasingly hostile to gamers, this may be your last chance at a real value upgrade. Get one while you can.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.