Walmart flooded with RTX 40-series GPUs as 50-series remains out of reach for most gamers — retailer slashes up to $480 off last-gen GPUs to offer sensible prices

Daily tracking of GPU prices and stock for Tom's Hardware's GPU index has revealed a major influx of GeForce RTX 40-series (codename Ada Lovelace) graphics cards at Walmart. While Ada Lovelace cards may have slipped from the very top of the best graphics cards list, they remain competitive, especially at their new, sharply discounted prices. The PNY GeForce RTX 4080 Super Verto's price, for example, has plummeted from $1,501 to just $1,019 in the past 24 hours alone.

Falling victim to the persistent memory shortage, Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 50-series (codenamed Blackwell) graphics cards continue to see substantial price hikes, effectively creating a big gap between them and gamers. The surges have shed a positive light on the previous generation of Ada Lovelace-powered graphics cards, which are becoming increasingly attractive options.

One might even dare to say that Ada Lovelace is aging like fine wine amid current market dynamics. We wouldn't normally recommend purchasing last-generation graphics cards in normal circumstances. However, the current pricing landscape makes them a compelling alternative for desperate gamers seeking an immediate system upgrade, especially if you're rocking an older 30-series card, for instance. Walmart seems to share the same idea.

The major U.S. retailer has significantly increased its inventory of 40-series graphics cards, likely in response to the high prices and limited availability of the newer Blackwell GPUs. New listings show a wide range of Ada Lovelace options from the GeForce RTX 4060 to the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. More importantly, Walmart has significantly lowered prices on Ada Lovelace-powered graphics cards by over $400 on some models. This strategy positions Walmart as the go-to retailer for those seeking value in the current volatile graphics card market.

As to the retailers' specific motivations, there are a couple of possible factors. It may be that the AI crunch on PC components is making it harder for retailers to come by RTX 50-series GPUs, forcing them to turn to older models. It's also possible that Walmart has plentiful RTX 50-series stock, but that buyers are simply not parting with their cash because of increased prices. GPU sales generally may also be down as users avoid upgrading or building rigs due to inflated prices of other parts like SSDs or RAM. Whatever the reason, Walmart has decided now is the opportune time to get back into the RTX 40-series business.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series Graphics Card Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card March 18 Lowest U.S. Price March 19 Lowest U.S. Price Price Difference Original MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 $3,199 $3,199 N/A $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 Super $1,501 $1,019 -$482 $999 GeForce RTX 4080 $1,499 $1,129 -$370 $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super $1,249 $799 -$450 $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti $796 $739 -$57 $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Super $898 $579 -$319 $599 GeForce RTX 4070 $729 $579 -$150 $549 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB OOS OOS N/A $499 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB $469 $379 -$90 $399 GeForce RTX 4060 $413 $435 +$22 $299

The lowest price on a GeForce RTX 4080 Super yesterday was $1,501, but the influx of these graphics cards at Walmart has set a new lowest price of $1,019, resulting in a savings of $482. It's only $20 over the graphics card's original MSRP. We observed similar price cuts with other models. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super has dropped by $450, finding its original MSRP. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is $319 cheaper than yesterday's lowest price and $20 lower than its MSRP.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the outlier in the current lineup, as it retails at the same price as the GeForce RTX 4070, at least for today. In contrast, the GeForce RTX 4090 has remained consistently priced with no fluctuations, reflecting its premium status and steady demand. Surprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4060 has bucked expectations, rising in price rather than becoming more budget-friendly. It is just a small example of the unpredictable nature of today's graphics card market.

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For example, the most affordable GeForce RTX 5070 on the market currently sells for $629, which is 9% more expensive than the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and delivers marginally better performance. There's also the topic of features, though. While Nvidia has expanded some of its technologies backwards to Ada Lovelace, such as DLSS 4.5, some features are only fully enabled on Blackwell. Take Multi-Frame Generation, which runs up to 6X on Blackwell but is restricted to 2X on these cards. A quick glance at our GPU hierarchy shows how these cards stack up against newer models for raw performance: