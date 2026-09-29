Zotac denies warranty support to RTX 3060 owner in India after just one year despite offering three years of coverage — company says GPU’s 2023 import date takes precedence over purchase date

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Another Zotac warranty dispute emerges.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge GPUs
(Image credit: Zotac)

A Zotac RTX 3060 owner in India has been denied warranty support, even though their card would still seem to be covered. According to Reddit user u/AbhishekG9, they purchased a Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge from KVR Gaming System in Nehru Place, Delhi, on June 27, 2025. Zotac offers three years of standard warranty in India for RTX 30-series and later cards. That can be extended by two years in exchange for registering the product. The customer received an invoice and registered the graphics card with Zotac, for which an automatically generated registration confirmation was received on July 2, 2025.

However, when the customer reached out to Zotac for warranty support for an unspecified reason, the company reportedly told them that the graphics card was already out of warranty. According to an email from Zotac, the card's serial number showed an import date of April 2023. The company explained that warranty coverage can be determined using the original purchase date or the distributor's import date, and that product registration by itself does not establish warranty coverage.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    That's kinda sickening if I'm honest. The warranty should really only kick in once the item is sold to consumer. I mean it's not like the GPU was in use or had been used, it was boxed and new. Including the time that the GPU is in it's original packing and not being used, is a bit of a joke.
    Reply
  • BillyBuerger
    I've seen this myself in some sense when buying laptops from MicroCenter. It's all been Lenovo laptops and ones that are usually a bit on the older side as they are more reasonably priced. It's not unusual that after purchasing and registering the laptop with Lenovo to extend the warranty from 1 year basic to a 3 year on-site, it will indicate that the warranty is already a few months in. So in these cases, it seems the warranty started from when MicroCenter imported the laptops and not when I purchased from them.

    That said, I've never had one where the original warranty was already expired. And when registering it, it would show that. The fact that Zotac did not indicate to this customer that it was already expired was shady. But it's also on the seller as they should be aware and make sure their customers know if a product they are selling is already out of warranty.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    That's kinda sickening if I'm honest. The warranty should really only kick in once the item is sold to consumer. I mean it's not like the GPU was in use or had been used, it was boxed and new. Including the time that the GPU is in it's original packing and not being used, is a bit of a joke.
    Unfortunately Zotac is not alone in doing this, Asus has pulled this crap with me on multiple occasions on things that i bought direct from microcenter. It sucks and its a fight that you shouldn't have to have to get the warranty service that comes with the product. I know it definitely bodes well for the warranty service on this PC that they are offering.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/case-mods/usd14-000-gaming-pc-features-70-handcrafted-titanium-cherry-blossoms-which-unfurl-as-temperatures-rise-zotac-designed-rtx-5080-system-features-impressive-sculpture-and-an-eye-watering-price-tag-to-match
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    Vendors don't want to be bothered with having to replace cards that now cost an elevated (and some quite absurdly) amount due to shortages and a move to newer hardware despite what their terms stipulate. And some of the language used is purposely misleading or difficult to decipher so that they can duck situations precisely like this one.

    I'd say this is less about Zotac, although it's a pretty crappy look for them, and more the industry standard at this point.
    Reply
  • BTM18
    Zotac. You and i are done.
    Reply