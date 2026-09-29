Zotac denies warranty support to RTX 3060 owner in India after just one year despite offering three years of coverage — company says GPU’s 2023 import date takes precedence over purchase date

A Zotac RTX 3060 owner in India has been denied warranty support, even though their card would still seem to be covered. According to Reddit user u/AbhishekG9, they purchased a Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge from KVR Gaming System in Nehru Place, Delhi, on June 27, 2025. Zotac offers three years of standard warranty in India for RTX 30-series and later cards. That can be extended by two years in exchange for registering the product. The customer received an invoice and registered the graphics card with Zotac, for which an automatically generated registration confirmation was received on July 2, 2025.

However, when the customer reached out to Zotac for warranty support for an unspecified reason, the company reportedly told them that the graphics card was already out of warranty. According to an email from Zotac, the card's serial number showed an import date of April 2023. The company explained that warranty coverage can be determined using the original purchase date or the distributor's import date, and that product registration by itself does not establish warranty coverage.

At least in this instance, Zotac asserts that if one of its products is sold more than two years after it was imported, the company cannot provide extended warranty support. Since the graphics card was purchased by the customer in June 2025, the company advised them to approach the original seller for further assistance.

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The customer argues that the distributor's original import date is not something an ordinary buyer would necessarily know when making a purchase. They also pointed out that they registered the product within days of purchase and received confirmation from Zotac.

Other users on the Reddit thread suggest that Zotac's policy isn't necessarily unreasonable. By tying the start of the warranty period to the date of import, plus an additional buffer period to allow the product to be sold, the policy would seem to prevent retailers from arbitrarily changing the date of sale in their records to make a product that would otherwise be out of warranty appear to be covered. If this particular card sat in retail inventory for an unusually long time (two years, in this instance), it's possible that initial buffer period was exhausted and that the clock began running down on the actual legal warranty period, regardless of the buyer's date of purchase.

But this could all be explained more clearly. If we take a look at the warranty terms and conditions on Zotac India’s website, it indeed mentions that the duration of warranty starts from the product's original date of purchase or the distributor import/invoice date. However, the policy does not explicitly specify a period in which the purchase date is used before the import date can become relevant, and that opaque reasoning appears to be the issue here.

The RTX 3060 owner told Tom’s Hardware that they plan to visit the shop where the graphics card was purchased and ask it to arrange a replacement. They also plan to record the visit as proof and, if the issue remains unresolved, file a complaint with India’s National Consumer Helpline.

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This is not the first time Zotac has faced criticism over hair-splitting a warranty claim. Back in December 2025, an RTX 5070 Ti owner’s RMA was denied after Zotac said it had found an “irreversible” crack in the PCB near the PCIe connector. The company attributed the damage to external mechanical stress and suggested that the customer file a claim with the shipping carrier. Zotac later offered to dispose of the graphics card at its facility if the customer did not want it returned.

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