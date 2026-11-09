Grab 32 GB of RAM for just $209.99 thanks to the G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 kit — rare sale on a quality kit from an enthusiast brand with a stellar reputation

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A soothing balm for these memory-troubled times.

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Current-gen desktop builds are becoming rare due to memory and graphics card pricing, so many enthusiasts have taken to upgrading older machines, using previous-gen platforms, or buying used hardware. For any and all of those scenarios, the G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 32 GB kit is just perfect, and it can be yours for $209.99 at Newegg with promo code BNWF83.

G.Skill Ripjaws
Save 13% ($30)
G.Skill Ripjaws: was $239.99 now $209.99 at Newegg

This no-nonsense RAM kit offers just what the doctor ordered in these memory-starved times: high capacity, good speeds, and a low asking price.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Glad I already upgraded two years ago to 64GB DDR4 3200 Corsair Vengeance - never looked back.
    Sam Altman can EABOD.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    I paid that much for a 32gb kit of DDR4 3600 CL16, 5 years ago.
    Reply