Grab 32 GB of RAM for just $209.99 thanks to the G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 kit — rare sale on a quality kit from an enthusiast brand with a stellar reputation
A soothing balm for these memory-troubled times.
Current-gen desktop builds are becoming rare due to memory and graphics card pricing, so many enthusiasts have taken to upgrading older machines, using previous-gen platforms, or buying used hardware. For any and all of those scenarios, the G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 32 GB kit is just perfect, and it can be yours for $209.99 at Newegg with promo code BNWF83.
This dual-channel kit does exactly what it says on the tin, offering a roomy 32 GB that ought to be fine for many years to come, or until Altman finds your location. The rated speed is pretty good at 3200 MT/s, and latency is pretty good at 16 cycles. There's no onboard RGB, but that's a blessing in disguise, proven by the low asking price. The exact model is F4-3200C16D-32GVK, if you're curious.
This no-nonsense RAM kit offers just what the doctor ordered in these memory-starved times: high capacity, good speeds, and a low asking price.
With this kit in hand, you can conjure up a perfectly potent gaming rig using, say, a Ryzen 5800X3D CPU ($319.99 with promo code BFF43), an Asus TUF B550-Plus Wi-Fi motherboard ($119.99), and a Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 graphics card ($729.99) and still come in under $1,500 for the baseline components.
As befits any quality memory kit, there are onboard XMP 2.0 profiles, and the maker offers a limited lifetime warranty. I've personally used the G.Skill memory for decades now, and have nothing but good things to say about the quality of the gear and the effectiveness of the company's RMA and support.
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.
Sam Altman can EABOD.