Grab 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM for just $111 in this epic Newegg combo with the 9850X3D — $1,020 bundle for an AMD gaming PC build includes an Asus X870E-E motherboard along with a free mouse and game

There's another incredible Newegg combo deal on PC hardware that you won't want to miss. The tech retailer has put together a deal that combines the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and an enthusiast Asus X870E-E motherboard for just $1,019.99. The combined price means you're getting the RAM for the equivalent of just $111, which is a massive bargain compared to its current $369.99 retail price.

In fact, you're saving $258.99 combined on these parts, compared to what you might expect to pay currently for them separately. There's no need to hype this one up, because no matter how you look at it, this is a great price for someone looking to build a new PC or upgrade their old rig. The effective $111 price for that RAM is simply unheard of in today's PC building climate, and you'll struggle to find a better deal right now.

The 9850X3D is fresh off the production line, having only been released back in January. Our AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D review puts it best: this is the fastest gaming CPU that is available to buy right now, as the CPU benchmark data below will confirm. This new Zen 5 CPU knocked the brilliant 9800X3D off its pedestal, sitting just behind the productivity-focused 9950X3D at the very top.

While it only sees marginal performance gains over the 9800X3D, it's still the fastest gaming CPU available for your PC, with all of its eight cores able to take advantage of the boosted 96MB L3 cache to deliver the best possible gaming performance on your rig.

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Coupled alongside that world-class CPU is a decent amount of RAM for your next PC. This Corsair Vengeance memory comes in two 16GB modules, and it's fast DDR5 CL32 RAM, rated at 6,000 MT/s, with RGB lighting and a premium heatsink to help keep things cool. RAM prices are still sky-high, and probably will be for some time, so any combo that can net you 32GB of DDR5 RAM, alongside a top-class CPU, at a discount is one you can't ignore if you're planning to upgrade your existing PC or build a new one.

You've also got an Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard thrown in, too. This is a board that we gave 4 out of 5 stars in our review, recommending it as one of the best motherboard options for under $500. This board comes equipped with three PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets, a further two PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets, and an abundance of USB ports. There are also two freebies thrown in, with a copy of Crimson Desert, along with an Asus ROG Harpe Mini Core wired gaming mouse, included at no extra cost.

The $1,019.99 sale price for this Newegg combo with the most powerful gaming CPU out there in the 9850X3D, along with fast RAM, a great motherboard, and a free game and mouse, makes this a deal you won't want to miss. These Newegg deal