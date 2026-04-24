Grab 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM for just $28 in this Newegg combo with the new 9950X3D2 that saves you a huge $441 — $1,729.99 deal with AMD's first dual-X3D CPU also ships with a 2TB WD Black SSD and an Asus TUF Gaming motherboard

Fresh off the launch of AMD's first CPU with dual 3D V-cache, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, is a Newegg combo deal that you won't want to miss. This deal brings the 9950X3D2 together with an Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus motherboard, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM from Corsair, and a 2TB WD Black SN7100 SSD, and all for a discounted $1,729.99 right now.

● Check out this combo deal at Newegg

That's a huge $441.98 saving compared to buying each product separately and, when you price them up, means you're getting the RAM for the equivalent cost of just $28.01. This kit brings together some of the most expensive components for a new gaming rig, leaving you to put that $441.98 towards other parts like a brand-new GPU.

Let's look at that powerhouse processor first. As our 9950X3D2 review makes clearly, this is not a CPU for normal gamers. This is, in every way, a niche product that pushes the limits of AMD's 3D V-cache technology as it stands today. It's the first AMD X3D chip to offer that boosted L3 cache capacity across both CCDs, and it's now dethroned the 9950X3D as the fastest CPU for gaming, even if the margins are thin.

This CPU features 16 cores and 32 threads, with a 5.6 GHz boost clock and a 200W TDP, along with double the L3 cache at 192MB. Those power demands are 30W higher than the 9950X3D, and 70W more than the 9800X3D, which is still the best CPU for most gamers in our opinion. Our CPU benchmarks spell it out clearly: there isn't anything better, but don't expect epoch-changing results. It matches the 9800X3D's performance in-game, while multithreaded performance sits about 4% higher than the 9950X3D. If you want the absolute best all-rounder, the 9950X3D2 is it.