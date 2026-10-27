Grab 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $151 in this 4-in-1 Newegg bundle with the 9800X3D and a 2TB SSD — start building a high-end 4K gaming PC with this combo deal that also includes an AM5 Gigabyte motherboard and a free MSI AIO liquid cooler

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Four big parts for your next rig with a juicy discount

9800X3D Newegg combo deal
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
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Rather than spending $450 on 32GB of DDR5 all by itself, you can save a ton of money when you pick up RAM as part of Newegg's PC component bundles, $350 in this case. In this bundle, you can pick up four parts you need for $1,180.99 in a set that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB DDR5, a Gigabyte X870E motherboard, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Check out this deal at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB Team Group T-Force Delta RGB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite WiFi 7 AM5 motherboard
Save 23% ($358.98)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB Team Group T-Force Delta RGB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite WiFi 7 AM5 motherboard: was $1,539.97 now $1,180.99 at Newegg

Four significant parts for a gaming PC build are combined in this Newegg combo deal. It includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of Team Group T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, a Gigabyte AM5 X870E Aorus Elite WiFi 7 motherboard, and a 2TB Team Group NV5000 SSD, along with a free AIO cooler from MSI worth $72.49.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.