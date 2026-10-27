Grab 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $151 in this 4-in-1 Newegg bundle with the 9800X3D and a 2TB SSD — start building a high-end 4K gaming PC with this combo deal that also includes an AM5 Gigabyte motherboard and a free MSI AIO liquid cooler

Rather than spending $450 on 32GB of DDR5 all by itself, you can save a ton of money when you pick up RAM as part of Newegg's PC component bundles, $350 in this case. In this bundle, you can pick up four parts you need for $1,180.99 in a set that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB DDR5, a Gigabyte X870E motherboard, and 2TB of SSD storage.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The discount knocks $358.99 off the combined price for this kit, meaning you're picking up RAM for the equivalent price of just $151.01. That's a massive discount compared to the current price for 32GB of DDR5 RAM, let alone this particular kit, which would cost you $509.99 if you bought it separately.

The price is even better when you include the freebies. A year's worth of McAfee isn't much to write home about, but a free MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO cooler worth $72.49 certainly is. That'll help you keep the 9800X3D cool, and it's totally free with this kit, too.

This is a significant haul for the price in the current market, giving you several of the components you'd need to kickstart a new 4K gaming PC build. Whether it's $358.99 you're saving, or over $431 if you include the free AIO, you're saving several hundred dollars that you can put towards a case, peripherals, power supply, or that all-important GPU purchase.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market right now, as you'll see in our CPU benchmark data, and it's still the top option in our best CPU guide. Other chips, like the 9950X3D2, have nudged ahead on performance, but with significantly higher power demands.

AMD dominates the market with its 3D V-cache chips: there just isn't a matching alternative from Intel. The extra L3 cache it provides, with a total of 96MB in the 9800X3D, means that your CPU doesn't have to revert to the slower system RAM. The result is better, more stable frame rates, and overall better gaming performance.

As specs go, you're getting a modern Zen 5 CPU with eight cores. All eight have access to the increased 96MB L3 cache, too. You get a clock speed of 4.7 GHz, which boosts up to 5.2 GHz, and a TDP of 120W. This is a CPU that won't struggle with the demands of 4K gaming with ray tracing, as long as you have a GPU able to match it.

This AM5 CPU needs a motherboard to match, and with this bundle, you're getting the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7. This is a mid-tier board for gamers from Gigabyte, and it comes with a set of features designed with gamers in mind. You get 12 USB ports at the back here, with two USB-C ports that give speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

You can install a whole set of M.2 SSDs here, and with the 9800X3D installed, three of them are rated for PCIe 5.0 speeds. 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 support is included, and the board also includes support for up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM for speeds up to 8,200 MT/s.

This bundle isn't quite that good, but you do get 32GB here. Two 16GB modules of Team Group T-Force Delta RGB RAM are included, with speeds of 6,000 MT/s, with CAS and memory timings of 38-38-38-78. Good RAM for gaming, especially with customizable RGB lighting, but it's the price that beats it all. As we mentioned, the discounts applied here mean you're getting this $500+ RAM set for the equivalent of just $151.01.

Oh, and 2TB of SSD storage is included, which'll give you plenty of space for big AAA games alongside a Windows installation. The Team Group NV5000 SSD here is an M.2 NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and it'll be a good start option in a market where, like RAM, SSDs are becoming very expensive.

This $1,180.99 Newegg combo deal for the 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, a 2TB SSD, and a Gigabyte AM5 gaming motherboard is a real steal in the market, and one that'll save you $358.99. You won't find 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM for anything close to the equivalent $151.01 cost you're getting it here. This is a good, core set of parts that'll help you build a new, or upgrade an existing, 4K gaming PC, with that freebie AIO from MSI to help keep it cool.