Grab a SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboard at up to 50% off — save up to $120 on one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy today

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) Wireless currently offers the biggest discount at up to 50% off, pushing its price down from $239.99 to $119.99, saving you as much as $120. You can also get the newer Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) Wired for just $156.74 — a 29% discount on its $219.99 list price, saving you over $63. Lastly, those who want separate arrow and function keys could get the Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) Wired at 17%, pushing its $239.99 price down to $199.99, offering savings of $40.

Even if you have the most powerful gaming PC in the world with all the RGB that money could buy, your gaming experience would still be affected if you don’t buy yourself a proper gaming keyboard. So, if you want to treat your fingers to some nice keys, now’s your chance to score a gaming keyboard from SteelSeries, as several Apex Pro keyboards are currently available at a discount.

The Apex Pro keyboards have OmniPoint 3 Analog Magnetic Switches. These Hall effect switches let gamers adjust their actuation exactly to their liking from 0.1 to 4.0 mm and offer a bottom-out force of 45 grams.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) Wired keyboard: was $239.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) keyboard has all the features of the Mini version but comes with extra keys that you might need for productivity. It also has a clickable volume roller, a multifunction media key, and a customizable OLED display for your gaming and entertainment convenience.

It also comes with three special features: Protection Mode, which cuts accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of keys that surround the switch that you’re currently pressing; Rapid Trigger, which resets the key as soon as you lift your finger instead of waiting for it to reach the top of its travel to cut latency; and Rapid Tap, which prioritizes the most recent key you press between two switches for faster inputs.

Aside from these capabilities, SteelSeries keyboards all feature an aluminum frame, per-key RGB, and ergonomic legs to make typing easier. The TKL version also comes with an OLED display, making it easier to make adjustments on the fly. And if you want to make the most out of these keyboards, you can do so with the SteelSeries Engine.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini received Tom’s Hardware’s best mini gaming keyboard award in our best gaming keyboard list, so you won’t be disappointed by this unit. We also have a high opinion of the Apex Pro TKL, especially as we gave it a four out of five score in our review of the unit. These are expensive keyboards, though, so you might find these just a little bit too rich for your taste. But with the current discount, it might finally make sense for your wallet to get one — you have to be quick, though, as we don’t know how long these discounts will last.