Grab a SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboard at up to 50% off — save up to $120 on one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy today

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Save money when you get these premium keyboards right now.

SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboards on sale
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) Wireless currently offers the biggest discount at up to 50% off, pushing its price down from $239.99 to $119.99, saving you as much as $120. You can also get the newer Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) Wired for just $156.74 — a 29% discount on its $219.99 list price, saving you over $63. Lastly, those who want separate arrow and function keys could get the Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) Wired at 17%, pushing its $239.99 price down to $199.99, offering savings of $40.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) Wireless keyboard
Save 50% ($120)
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) Wireless keyboard: was $239.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) is a wireless 65-key keyboard that offers premium performance and aesthetics. It comes with Hall effect switches, allowing you to customize sensitivity to gain an advantage over your opponents during online matches.

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SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) Wired keyboard
Save 29% ($63.25)
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) Wired keyboard: was $219.99 now $156.74 at Amazon

The Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) Wired keyboard is the latest version of the acclaimed Apex Pro Mini (Gen 2) keyboard. It comes with special features like Protection Mode, Rapid Trigger, and Rapid Tap, so you can react more quickly while preventing mistypes from affecting your game.

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SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) Wired keyboard
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) Wired keyboard: was $239.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) keyboard has all the features of the Mini version but comes with extra keys that you might need for productivity. It also has a clickable volume roller, a multifunction media key, and a customizable OLED display for your gaming and entertainment convenience.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.