Grab the award-winning Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer with AMS for $70 off — save $70 on one of the best 3D printers for beginners

Deals
By
Published

Get the P1S and AMS for under $500.

Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer
(Image credit: Future)
0

If you have been considering getting into 3D printing, now might just be a good time to take the plunge. The Editor's Choice Award-winning Bambu Lab P1S, bundled with the AMS color printing module, is currently on sale and is available at Best Buy for just $479.99. That's $70 off its listed price of $549.99, making this a solid deal for beginners looking to get a capable 3D printer with multicolor printing support right out of the box.

Bambu Lab P1S with AMS Combo
Save 13% ($70)
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS Combo: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

The Bambu Lab P1S is an enclosed 3D printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. In this combo deal, the P1S comes with the AMS color printing unit that can produce 4-color prints. Multiple AMS units can be joined to produce up to 16-color prints.

View Deal
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.