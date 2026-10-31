Grab the award-winning Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer with AMS for $70 off — save $70 on one of the best 3D printers for beginners

If you have been considering getting into 3D printing, now might just be a good time to take the plunge. The Editor's Choice Award-winning Bambu Lab P1S, bundled with the AMS color printing module, is currently on sale and is available at Best Buy for just $479.99. That's $70 off its listed price of $549.99, making this a solid deal for beginners looking to get a capable 3D printer with multicolor printing support right out of the box.

The Bambu Lab P1S is a high-speed 3D printer, while the bundled Automatic Material System (AMS) takes things a step further by enabling multi-material and multicolor printing. It comes with several useful features, including automatic bed leveling, a range of presets within the slicer software, and impressive print speeds, with acceleration reaching up to 20,000 mm/s². It also offers a generous build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm. According to Bambu Lab, the plug-and-play setup can be unboxed, configured, and ready to produce its first print in just 15 minutes.

Save 13% ($70) Bambu Lab P1S with AMS Combo: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy The Bambu Lab P1S is an enclosed 3D printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. In this combo deal, the P1S comes with the AMS color printing unit that can produce 4-color prints. Multiple AMS units can be joined to produce up to 16-color prints.

The printer's enclosed steel and glass construction helps maintain consistent internal temperatures, which is particularly important when working with warp-prone materials such as ABS, ASA, polycarbonate (PC), and polyamides (PA), including nylon. It also supports more commonly used filaments like PLA, PETG, and flexible TPU. To make printing with these materials more suitable for indoor environments, the enclosure also features a built-in air filtration system with an activated carbon filter designed to absorb fumes and reduce unpleasant odors during operation.

In our extensive testing of the Bambu Lab P1S, we came away thoroughly impressed and awarded it our Editor's Choice recognition. Other notable features include a proprietary 0.4mm nozzle paired with a direct-drive extruder, wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a microSD card slot for loading prints locally, and a built-in LED screen for navigating menus and adjusting settings.

The Bambu Lab P1S combo at its discounted price of $479.99 is an excellent entry point for anyone looking to get into 3D printing without compromising on speed, print quality, or multicolor printing capabilities.