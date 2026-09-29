Grab this 4K-ready gaming PC with a 7800X3D and RTX 5070 for under $2,000 right now, saving you $170 — CyberPowerPC machine ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD, ready for high-performance gameplay

There's a brilliantly priced, 4K-capable gaming PC on sale right now at Newegg. The tech retailer has dropped the price on this CyberPowerPC rig to $1,999.99, giving you specs that include the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

This is a powerful rig for gaming, with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor at its core. The 7800X3D isn't quite at the top of the CPU food chain these days, but AMD's 3D V-cache chips continue to massively outperform the competition. The 7800X3D itself ships with eight cores, and all eight are able to use the boosted 96MB of L3 cache capacity.

This means the CPU doesn't have to drop down to the slower system RAM while you game, giving you even better performance. Along with those eight cores, you also get a 4.2 GHz clock speed, which can boost up to 5 GHz.

The CPU benchmark data below confirms that the 7800X3D is still one of the best options for a gaming rig in 2026. These AMD X3D chips are first-rate, with that L3 cache boost giving you the edge. It's rare to find X3D chips in a gaming PC under $2,000 these days, with the RAMpocalypse continuing to push prices up across the board. There's no need to worry about any poor CPU performance here.

A formidable combination with the 7800X3D is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070. As our RTX 5070 review shows, this is a GPU that delivers on performance, although the price for the GPU itself continues to be a problem. In this rig, though, you're getting a good, mid-tier performer that continues to make our best GPU list as the best all-rounder Nvidia GPU for gamers from this current generation.

The RTX 5070 ships with specs that include 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM operating on a 192-bit memory bus. Gamers can expect performance that hits the highest frame rates at 1080p, even using high and ultra presets. 1440p is a match here, too, although the most demanding games might require a graphics tweak from time to time.

As for 4K, that's possible here, but you will probably need to take full advantage of Nvidia DLSS to get the best frame rates, including multi-frame generation. AI frames are controversial, but they will ensure you can pass the 4K resolution barrier with playable frame rates without paying the thousands extra for an RTX 5090. Along with the GPU and CPU, you're getting a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. There are no compromises here for price, which is nice to see.

Specs like this are rare to find in a PC for under $2,000, but this $1,999.99 CyberPowerPC gaming PC is a rare find in a market that is only pointing upwards in price. If you fancy a 4K-capable gaming PC that'll last you for the next few years, pick up this PC while you can.