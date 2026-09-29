Grab this 4K-ready gaming PC with a 7800X3D and RTX 5070 for under $2,000 right now, saving you $170 — CyberPowerPC machine ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD, ready for high-performance gameplay

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Upgrade to a rig ready for 4K gaming

CyberPowerPC RTX 5070 7800X3D gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / CyberPowerPC)

There's a brilliantly priced, 4K-capable gaming PC on sale right now at Newegg. The tech retailer has dropped the price on this CyberPowerPC rig to $1,999.99, giving you specs that include the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Check out this deal at Newegg

CyberPowerPC Gaming PC (7800X3D w/ RTX 5070 & 32GB DDR5)
Save $170
CyberPowerPC Gaming PC (7800X3D w/ RTX 5070 & 32GB DDR5): was $2,169.99 now $1,999.99 at Newegg

A powerful gaming PC from PC building outfit CyberPowerPC, this formidable rig comes equipped with the specs you'll need for serious 1440p and 4K gameplay. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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