Expand your NAS with a third off this Seagate 8TB IronWolf HDD — 32% discount in Best Buy's 60th Anniversary sale

Storage prices are exceptionally high at the moment, with no end in sight to when the cost of a new drive will fall to the all-time lows of days gone by. If you still need to fill the drive bays of your NAS, though, there are some HDDs available that have received small discounts. Best Buy is currently hosting its 60th Anniversary sales event, with discounts across the board on various tech items, but the deal we're interested in today is on Seagate's 8TB IronWolf NAS Hard Disk Drive, which has had $167 chopped off the list price, making it now $349.99.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

At this price, the drive works out to cost $43.74 per TeraByte, which is high compared to the price per TB of larger HDD drives, but you're looking at a lower cost per unit if you're going to purchase multiple drives for backup redundancy. 8TB may not seem the greatest size, seeing as you can get 28TB capacities, but those drives cost considerably more in the current economic climate.

Save 32% ($167.66) Seagate IronWolf (8TB) Hard Disk Drive: was $517.65 now $349.99 at Best Buy This 8TB 7,200 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It features 256MB of cache and is one of the fastest hard disk drives (HDDs) available, thanks to a 6GB/s SATA connection. Seagate's IronWolf HDD range is designed for 24/7 NAS server operation.

The Seagate IronWolf comes in a standard 3.5-inch metal chassis and is a CMR drive with a 256MB cache and 7,200 RPM disk spin speed. A SATA 6Gb/s interface delivers the fastest transfer speeds available for HDDs and makes plug-and-play exceptionally easy. The IronWolf HDDs have some of the fastest available speeds for NAS operation and are designed for 24/7 operation in a NAS storage environment, with lower noise and vibration.

If you're looking for a disk drive for use in a home server setup or media center, and want reliable, hard-working drives, then the IronWolf range of HDDs from Seagate is perfect for the job. Designed for durability and continued 24/7 operation, the IronWolf HDD comes with a 5-year limited warranty from Seagate.