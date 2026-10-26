Save $134 on this WD Red Plus 10TB HDD bundle at Newegg — this double-drive deal lands you with 20TB of total capacity for your NAS

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Double drive deal saves you money

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Whether you've had a NAS drive for a while, or you're looking at setting one up, the most important thing is making sure you have plenty of storage capacity. So, if you're looking to replace or boost your current storage drives, then this double-up deal from Newegg on 2x Western Digital WD Red Pro 10TB Hard Disk Drives for $785.98 might be helpful. The price of storage has skyrocketed over the last year due to the ongoing AI infrastructure rollout, so finding a relative deal on HDD storage has become a rare sight indeed. You can save $134 on this deal. The list price for the two drives is $919.98, with a single WD Red Plus 10TB listed for $459.99.

Grab this HDD deal at Newegg

WD Red Plus 10TB (2-pack)
Save 15% ($134)
WD Red Plus 10TB (2-pack): was $919.98 now $785.98 at Newegg

Western Digital's WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD is a NAS-optimized hard drive for servers and other NAS operators looking to upgrade their capacity with a reliable and energy-efficient drive. This two-pack of drives instantly starts you off with 20TB of storage capacity.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elizabethlewis
    Before jumping on the two-pack, it's worth checking the model number — WD has been mixing CMR and SMR drives across its Red line, and for a NAS you really want CMR. Also compare the per-drive price against buying singles, since the bundle discount can be less than it looks once shipping and tax are factored in. Anyone know whether this particular SKU is CMR?
    Reply
  • ravewulf
    elizabethlewis said:
    Before jumping on the two-pack, it's worth checking the model number — WD has been mixing CMR and SMR drives across its Red line, and for a NAS you really want CMR. Also compare the per-drive price against buying singles, since the bundle discount can be less than it looks once shipping and tax are factored in. Anyone know whether this particular SKU is CMR?
    CMR is listed in the product title on Newegg's page
    Reply