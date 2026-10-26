Save $134 on this WD Red Plus 10TB HDD bundle at Newegg — this double-drive deal lands you with 20TB of total capacity for your NAS

Whether you've had a NAS drive for a while, or you're looking at setting one up, the most important thing is making sure you have plenty of storage capacity. So, if you're looking to replace or boost your current storage drives, then this double-up deal from Newegg on 2x Western Digital WD Red Pro 10TB Hard Disk Drives for $785.98 might be helpful. The price of storage has skyrocketed over the last year due to the ongoing AI infrastructure rollout, so finding a relative deal on HDD storage has become a rare sight indeed. You can save $134 on this deal. The list price for the two drives is $919.98, with a single WD Red Plus 10TB listed for $459.99.

● Grab this HDD deal at Newegg

WD Red Pro hard drives are designed and constructed to be more reliable. These are not your average consumer drives, as they've been engineered to be more robust and cope with vibrations, small shocks, and continuous operation. With NAS drives often operating 24/7, you want reliable hard drives that are up to the task of sustained use. This two-pack of drives instantly starts you off with 20TB of storage capacity.

Save 15% ($134) WD Red Plus 10TB (2-pack): was $919.98 now $785.98 at Newegg Western Digital's WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD is a NAS-optimized hard drive for servers and other NAS operators looking to upgrade their capacity with a reliable and energy-efficient drive. This two-pack of drives instantly starts you off with 20TB of storage capacity.

The benefits of going with NAS-specific WD Red Plus HDDs include the fact that they are optimized for lower power consumption and lower operating temperatures than standard HDDs, ensuring lower electricity bills and hopefully great longevity. These WD Red Plus 10TB drives come with a 3-year limited warranty, which should help you to replace this expensive drive should there be any unfortunate drive failures.

The WD Red Plus drive has a 512MB cache and is rated to operate at speeds of up to 216 MB/s with a 7200RPM speed, supporting a workload of up to 180TB/year. That's a fair amount of data for a single drive, and should give the Red Plus plenty of longevity in your NAS setup.