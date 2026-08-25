Stock up on Seagate hard drives with $30 off the 8TB Barracuda HDD — Its lowest price at Best Buy since April

If you've been shopping for storage, then you're more than well aware of the incredible prices of SSD and HDD storage options. Gone are the days of super-cheap drives, and welcome to the current economic climate where we try to eke out as many savings as possible on the expensive, yet essential hardware that we rely on for our work and hobbies. On sale at its lowest price since April of this year, you can head to Best Buy and grab an 8TB Seagate Barracuda HDD for $249.99, a saving of $30 on the $279.99 list price.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

At this price, the drive works out to cost $31.24 per TeraByte. Yes, this is a crazy high price compared to several years ago, but that's not the current reality in which we reside. In today's storage market, it's actually a fair price per TeraByte compared to the competition. We have reviewed the 8TB Seagate Barracuda, so if you'd like to see more information on this HDD to help you in your shopping journey, then please check out our review.

Save 11% ($30) Seagate Barracuda (8TB) Hard Disk Drive: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This 8TB 5,400 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It features 256MB of cache and is one of the fastest hard disk drives (HDDs) available, thanks to a 6GB/s SATA connection. Seagate's Barracuda range of drives is perfect for everyday computing and backup storage.

The 8TB Seagate Barracuda isn't the fastest HDD out there. It's designed to be lower in price rather than offer astonishing performance; however, it's perfectly adequate in most situations as long as you're not looking for breakneck speeds. In our PCMark 10 benchmarking test, we use a wide-ranging set of real-world traces from popular applications and everyday tasks to measure the performance of our tested drives. You can see in our tables below that it isn't the fastest drive, but it does beat out some of the competition.

The Seagate Barracuda comes in a standard 3.5-inch metal chassis and is an SMR (shingled magnetic recording) drive with a 256MB cache and 5,400 RPM disk spin speed. A SATA 6Gb/s interface delivers the fastest transfer speeds available for HDDs and makes plug-and-play exceptionally easy.

If you're looking for a disk drive for use in a home server setup or media center, and want something on the cheaper side (cheaper for the current climate) then the Seagate Barracuda range is a one of the main choices available on the HDD market, however, being an SMR drive there are some drawbacks in certain operations, and Seagate only offer a shorter 2-year limited warranty with this HDD.