Toshiba to double HDD production capacity amid devastating shortages — 65TB, 100TB drives on the roadmap for 2030 and beyond

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Toshiba reiterates plans to release 30TB-class HDDs, double HDD production capacity in Philippines in in 2027.

Toshiba HDDs
(Image credit: Toshiba)

Toshiba has spent approximately ¥60 billion ($380 million) to expand its hard drive assembly capacity in the Philippines, doubling its production capacity for nearline HDDs in fiscal 2027 compared to fiscal 2025, reports Nikkei. The capacity expansion coincides with Toshiba's plans to launch next-generation 30TB-class hard disk drives in 2027 and will prepare the company for 65TB-class HDDs by 2030 and 100TB-class drives in the future.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.