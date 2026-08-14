$29 per Terabyte makes this 24TB Seagate BarraCuda one of the best-value hard drives in today's market — $50 off at Newegg makes it $200 cheaper than the 20TB version

It's a sorry state of affairs in the storage component sector at the moment, with prices having doubled or more since the AI boom moved in to destroy the PC component ecosystem. Prices and deals are now relative to the current climate, not to what was available a year ago, unfortunately. Today we have a decent $50 discount off of a large 24TB HDD, which turns it into one of the best value drives of this size currently available. Seagate's Barracuda Compute 24TB HDD is reduced to $699.99 when you use code BTSF2883 at checkout. That works out to $29.16 per Terabyte, or $0.02 per Gigabyte. In years gone by, we have seen this drive a lot cheaper in sales such as Black Friday, before the extreme compute price inflation took effect. But if you're hunting for a large HDD, then this is one of the best deals you're currently going to find.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The Seagate BarraCuda comes in a standard 3.5-inch metal chassis and is a CMR drive with a 512MB cache and 7,200 RPM disk spin speed. A SATA 6Gb/s interface delivers up to 190 MB/s transfer speeds, some of the fastest available speeds for this kind of storage, and is the standard for most PC and NAS setups. Its large capacity means you can store reams of data, including pictures and video files.

Save 7% ($50) Seagate BarraCuda (24TB) Hard Disk Drive: was $749.99 now $699.99 at Newegg This massive 24TB 7,200 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It features 512MB of cache and is one of the fastest hard disk drives (HDDs) available, with a transfer speed of up to 190 MB/s. Use code BTSF2883 for a $50 discount at checkout.

The massive 24TB capacity of this drive is perfect for someone looking for a large storage drive for a media center or for a big backup drive in a PC. Although the Seagate Barracuda Compute is fast for an HDD, it's not fast enough for modern gaming; you definitely want an SSD for that. But for storing movies, videos, and other media, this drive is perfect.