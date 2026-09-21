Improve your gaming experience with this 27-inch ASRock FHD 180Hz gaming monitor that’s at an all-time low of just $96 — quality IPS panel with AMD Freesync, HDR400, and 1ms response time is 40% off

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All-time low price for a solid budget gaming monitor

ASRock Monitor
(Image credit: Future)

The RAMapocalypse, which has been in effect for almost a year now, has sadly cleared out most of the RAM, storage, and video card deals we’ve clung to in hopes of finding some sanity amid these outlandish prices. And while we wait for prices on those components to come back down to earth, you can still find good deals on other items. For example, this ASRock Phantom Gaming (PG27FFT1B) 27-inch 1920x1080 180Hz gaming monitor, on sale for only $96, is a worthwhile upgrade for anyone still using a smaller or lower-refresh-rate monitor and who wants to jump into high-refresh-rate gaming, or maybe even go surround, without breaking the bank.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFT1B
Save 40% ($63.22)
ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFT1B: was $159.99 now $96.77 at Newegg

All-time low price

Snag a solid deal on a 27-inch 180Hz IPS panel from ASRock. The PG27FFT1B offers users wide color gamut (94% DCI-P3), 450 cd/m brightness and HDR400 certification, as well as AMD FreeSync to prevent screen tearing.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.