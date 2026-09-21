Improve your gaming experience with this 27-inch ASRock FHD 180Hz gaming monitor that’s at an all-time low of just $96 — quality IPS panel with AMD Freesync, HDR400, and 1ms response time is 40% off

The RAMapocalypse, which has been in effect for almost a year now, has sadly cleared out most of the RAM, storage, and video card deals we’ve clung to in hopes of finding some sanity amid these outlandish prices. And while we wait for prices on those components to come back down to earth, you can still find good deals on other items. For example, this ASRock Phantom Gaming (PG27FFT1B) 27-inch 1920x1080 180Hz gaming monitor, on sale for only $96 , is a worthwhile upgrade for anyone still using a smaller or lower-refresh-rate monitor and who wants to jump into high-refresh-rate gaming, or maybe even go surround, without breaking the bank.

The IPS panel uses an anti-glare surface and supports up to 94% DCI-P3 or 123% sRGB, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, including gaming, entertainment, and standard creative work. It also supports brightness up to 450 cd/m² and the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, a 1ms (MPRT) response time, wide 178-degree viewing angles, and multiple technologies to reduce eye strain, including flicker-free and low blue light, for a more comfortable viewing experience. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology to help prevent screen tearing and stuttering for a better visual experience.

Save 40% ($63.22) ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFT1B: was $159.99 now $96.77 at Newegg All-time low price Snag a solid deal on a 27-inch 180Hz IPS panel from ASRock. The PG27FFT1B offers users wide color gamut (94% DCI-P3), 450 cd/m brightness and HDR400 certification, as well as AMD FreeSync to prevent screen tearing.

The monitor features an ultra-thin bezel on three edges for a cleaner look, or, if you’re using multiple monitors, reduces the visual gaps between them for a seamless surround gaming experience. It comes with a stand that offers tilt adjustment from +23 degrees to -5 degrees so you can angle it just right on your desk (no vertical height adjustment), and you can mount it on the wall with the standard VESA mounting holes on the back. As for I/O, the PG27FF1T1B offers the standard fare of two HDMI (v2.0) and one DisplayPort (v1.2), which easily support the panel’s specifications. It also has a single 3.5mm headphone out and two integrated speakers (2W x2).