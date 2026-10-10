Crazed modder straps 360mm AIO radiator to laptop, cuts temps to below 40 degrees — performance gains an average of 14% in games and benchmarks

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His daughter is going to love this beast

laptop
(Image credit: Trashbench)

YouTube hardcore PC modder TrashBench attached waterblocks, a water pump, and a 360mm radiator to a Metabox laptop with an Nvidia GTX 1060 and Intel Core i7-8750H. This Frankenstein’s monster of a laptop dropped a whole 60℃ on both the CPU and GPU during benchmarks and stress tests and gained an average of 14% after overclocking.

TrashBench, a YouTuber popular for extreme PC modifications involving various watercooling solutions, decided to “fix” laptop cooling by taking a cut-up 360mm AIO from another project and plans to use it on the Metabox P950EP. Metabox is an Australian brand of laptops rebranded from Clevo, an ODM brand from Taiwan that often gets rebranded in various countries. TrashBench intends to use this laptop for his daughter to play Fortnite on.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.