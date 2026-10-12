Diamond-infused watercooling coldplates for 2,300W Nvidia Rubin drop temps by up to 22C — bespoke Frore LiquidJet Diamond cooling tames 770 W/cm² hotspots

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Bespoke coldplates for custom servers.

Frore Systemes
(Image credit: Frore Systemes)

Frore Systems has introduced its bespoke LiquidJet Diamond liquid-cooling coldplate series that uses a diamond surface combined with a multi-stage 3D short-loop jet-channel microstructure to address precise hotspots on next-generation AI accelerators, such as AMD's Instinct MI400 and MI500-series, Nvidia's Rubin, and beyond. The company claims its new coldplates can handle hotspots with power densities reaching 770 W/cm², reduce GPU temperatures by up to 22C compared with conventional coldplates, and improve AI token throughput per watt by as much as 35%.

LiquidJet Diamond combines the expertise it used for its original LiquidJet coldplate product and the LiquidJet Nexus bespoke coldplate for Nvidia Blackwell and Nvidia Rubin-based servers. Unlike Nexus, which integrates multiple coldplates into a large cooling assembly for several processors, LiquidJet Diamond is an individual GPU coldplate, albeit a bespoke one.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    Probably cheaper to buy diamond infused cooling and overclock your GPU than it is to buy a faster GPU these days. Now if I can find some ruby optical product to pair with the diamond infused cooling I will have a practical reason to buy my wife diamonds and rubies because gaming > vanity. ;)
    Reply