Enthusiast cooled iPhone 18 Pro with cold can of La Croix sparkling water; benchmarks show 25% higher sustained performance — 'liquid cooling' surprisingly reduced thermal throttling

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Would a can of cold Red Bull offer even more performance?

an iPhone 18 Pro cooled by a cold can of La Croix
(Image credit: Matt Birchler)
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    What another article based on some guy on reddit flexing or maybe some tiktok video. So many people doing stupid stuff to get recognition on the internet.

    This is stupid to call it liquid cooling because a can of soda has liquid in it. What about a bag of ice from the freezer. If he puts a piece of dry ice on the back can he then claim he has a cryogenically cooled phone. There have been silly fans to cool cell phones for along time.

    A phone is not built for long term sustained performance. Even if you do this the actual parts are like not designed to function long term even if you keep them cold.
    Reply
  • VizzieTheViz
    So putting something cold on a phone cools it? Imagine that.
    Reply
  • lIlIlIlIlIllI
    Another braindead article, we have phone coolers for that, is everything just about senseless popularity nowadays?
    Reply