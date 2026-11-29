According to Aussie techie TrashBench (TB), when he creates some sort of liquid-cooling setup, many commenters suggest using oil instead of water as a medium. Taking a page from celebrity advice, the YouTuber caved to the pressure and obliged them, using baby oil as coolant. The results, however, were not what the audience was hoping for.

The machine chosen for the test was a diminutive Minisforum PC, containing a Core Ultra X7 385H CPU, quite the beastie for the form factor. The SoC is comprised of 16 total cores, in a 4+8+4 arrangement, with the performance cores hitting 4.6 GHz. The built-in GPU is an Arc B390 with 1,536 shader units. The total TDP for the package hovers around 80 W, offering a pretty reasonable challenge for a simple cooling setup.

I Replaced Water Cooling With BABY OIL - YouTube Watch On

The first task was creating a DIY cooling setup with water, something accomplished relatively easily, as beauty and practicality weren't on the list of concerns. The initial measurements looked quite promising, as comparing standard liquid cooling with the stock cooler saw TimeSpy seeing 42.5ºC instead of 70.º3, and a drop in Cinebench from 88º.6ºC to 80.2ºC, which pulled the system back from the brink of throttling.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

At this point, the eager enthusiasts were hoping for even better figures with oil, but they were in for a rude awakening. TB bought five liters (a gallon and change) of baby oil that got him "some weird looks" at the time of the supermarket checkout. Proper mineral oil would have set him back 23 AUD instead of 6 AUD, so economics dictated the decision. A whole drum of proper immersion cooling fluid would set him back several thousand dollars.

(Image credit: TrashBench @ Youtube)

First, TB checked to see if he could get the system fans to spin under liquid, to no avail, so he just took them out and left the heatsink on. He set up a much larger pump to be able to deal with the oil and immersed the mini-PC in fluid... only to find out that Time Spy showed a 55ºC temperature, while Cinebench made the machine hit 85.7ºC and throttle.

He also tried removing the heatsinks altogether, but the results were particularly interesting, as the machine was hitting 55ºC doing nothing and immediately throttled when simply opening HWinfo, leaving TB to can that idea immediately. Adding a couple large fans inside the basin with the mini-PC to shuffle the oil around in addition to the pump didn't help matters, either.

All told, this made for an interesting tale and essentially showed that in order to do immersion cooling, you need actual infrastructure and the proper materials. After all, if it was that easy, everyone would be doing it.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.