Modder uses a trash 4-kW air conditioner radiator for his test bench to see how well it can cool a PC — achieves a shocking 28C on an Nvidia RTX 3080

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This is giving me some seriously questionable ideas...

Fujitsu radiator
(Image credit: TrashBench @ Youtube)
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Just like we suspected, our fellow Australian hardware examiner TrashBench is up to shenanigans again. Not too long ago, after putting a graphics card in the "wrong" place for much better cooling results, he's ... thinking bigger, let's put it that way. He took an old 4-kW outdoor radiator-fan unit from a split air-conditioning setup (sans gas) and hooked it up to a water-cooling loop to assess its performance.

He kicked off the video with his best impression of Crocodile Dundee, and set out to rearrange the unit for the task at hand, as he only needed the actual radiator, fan, and pump. Most of the fiddly guts were taken out, and casters were added for convenience. TrashBench then added a bog-standard reservoir to the main enclosure.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.