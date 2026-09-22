Beat the Switch 2 storage crisis with this $99 512GB microSD Express card — Amazon deal slashes 33% off high-performance Samsung P9

Deals
By
Published

512GB of fast storage without the shortage price tag

Samsung P9
(Image credit: Samsung)

The flash shortage has driven up prices for nearly all consumer storage devices. Fortunately, for a limited time, Nintendo Switch 2 owners have a rare opportunity to secure a high-performance Samsung P9 512GB microSD Express card for just $99.99, the original MSRP before the shortage began. Amazon’s $50 checkout discount makes this deal even more enticing, since the microSD Express card typically retails for $149.99.

Samsung P9 512GB
Save 33% ($50)
Samsung P9 512GB: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99.

View Deal
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.