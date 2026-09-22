Beat the Switch 2 storage crisis with this $99 512GB microSD Express card — Amazon deal slashes 33% off high-performance Samsung P9

The flash shortage has driven up prices for nearly all consumer storage devices. Fortunately, for a limited time, Nintendo Switch 2 owners have a rare opportunity to secure a high-performance Samsung P9 512GB microSD Express card for just $99.99, the original MSRP before the shortage began. Amazon’s $50 checkout discount makes this deal even more enticing, since the microSD Express card typically retails for $149.99.

The Samsung P9, one of the best microSD Express cards available, offers blazing-fast sequential read speeds of up to 800 MB/s. That performance is enough to ensure games on your Switch 2 load quickly, and gameplay stays smooth. Samsung does not explicitly state the sequential write speed; however, microSD Express cards in the 512GB class generally offer sustained write speeds of up to 300 MB/s.

Save 33% ($50) Samsung P9 512GB: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99.

High write speeds mean faster data transfers and game installations. Still, 300 MB/s is more than enough for most Switch 2 owners to install large games and updates with little waiting time. In normal usage, the Switch 2 reads more data than it writes, so high read speeds are always a plus.

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The Samsung P9 512GB is an incredible steal at $99.99, especially since Amazon typically lists it for $149.99. In fact, $99.99 is the lowest price this card has reached in the past three months, and it's a rare event given the ongoing flash shortage. Even Samsung’s own website currently sells this exact card for a staggering $199.99, making Amazon’s current offer stand out even more.

Deals like this are few and far between, especially for a microSD Express card of this caliber and capacity. If you are running out of space on your Switch 2 or want to prepare for the wave of incoming AAA titles, the Samsung P9 512GB is a smart investment since you are paying 20 cents per GB, the lowest price available right now. Act fast before it's gone.