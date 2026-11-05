Boost your Nintendo Switch 2's storage for Zelda: Ocarina of Time with these microSD Express deals, starting at $48 — make room for Hyrule with these high-speed cards that double or triple your game storage

There hasn't been a game launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 that has sparked nostalgia quite like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This is a game that I personally played more than any other game on my Nintendo 64 (even past the Water Temple) as a kid. This remake means that a whole new generation of gamers can experience the joy of playing as Link through Hyrule to awaken the seven sages and save the entire kingdom against evil Ganondorf, while a host of OG players get to experience it in its new, remastered form.

● Check out these microSD Express deals on Amazon

● Check out these microSD Express deals at Newegg

To do that, though, you're going to need enough storage space on your Nintendo Switch 2 to be able to actually install the game. The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage, but if you've got a full set of games installed, you're going to need to expand it with a microSD Express card. These are next-gen, faster than microSD cards, but typically pricier, unless you can pick up a deal.

Luckily, there are a couple of great deals on microSD Express cards that you can use with the Nintendo Switch 2. These will let you double, triple, or more the internal storage with a card like the Samsung P9, with the 512GB model costing $99.99 right now. If you need an upgrade, here are the deals for cards that you'll want to consider.

MicroSD Express card deals for Nintendo Switch 2

Save 34% ($50.99) Samsung P9 Express 512GB: was $149.99 now $99 at Amazon The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung P9 Express 256GB: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The same card as the one above, but with half the storage, but for just $47.99. Choosing this card means you're doubling the available storage on your Switch 2 compared to its base. Read more Read less ▼

Sandisk 512GB MicroSD Express: $129.99 at Newegg As above, but with 512GB of storage space instead. This option will triple your Switch 2's storage. Read more Read less ▼

Buying a Nintendo Switch 2

Of course, to play Ocarina of Time, you'll actually need a Nintendo Switch 2. If you've not bought one already, you can pick one up for $499 right now at Amazon.

Expect these to be in short supply over the holidays, with possible stock shortages as a popular gift option for gamers.