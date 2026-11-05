Boost your Nintendo Switch 2's storage for Zelda: Ocarina of Time with these microSD Express deals, starting at $48 — make room for Hyrule with these high-speed cards that double or triple your game storage

Deals
By
Published

You can only defeat Ganondorf if you've got the storage space to do it

Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card deals for Zelda: Ocarina of Time release
(Image credit: Future / Nintendo / Samsung / SanDisk)
Jump To:
0

There hasn't been a game launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 that has sparked nostalgia quite like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This is a game that I personally played more than any other game on my Nintendo 64 (even past the Water Temple) as a kid. This remake means that a whole new generation of gamers can experience the joy of playing as Link through Hyrule to awaken the seven sages and save the entire kingdom against evil Ganondorf, while a host of OG players get to experience it in its new, remastered form.

Samsung P9 Express 512GB
Save 34% ($50.99)
Samsung P9 Express 512GB: was $149.99 now $99 at Amazon

The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Samsung P9 Express 256GB
Samsung P9 Express 256GB: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

The same card as the one above, but with half the storage, but for just $47.99. Choosing this card means you're doubling the available storage on your Switch 2 compared to its base.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Sandisk 256GB MicroSD Express card
Save 6%
Sandisk 256GB MicroSD Express card: was $62.99 now $58.99 at Newegg

A fast card for your Switch 2, this card has 880MB/ read and up to 650MB/s write speeds.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Sandisk 512GB MicroSD Express
Sandisk 512GB MicroSD Express: $129.99 at Newegg

As above, but with 512GB of storage space instead. This option will triple your Switch 2's storage.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 : $469 at Woot!

Grab Nintendo's latest console is available to purchase for $469.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.