Getting a good deal on storage is difficult, as NAND prices have skyrocketed over the past twelve months and change. Luckily, this offer on a SanDisk 512GB MicroSD Express Card, which is now 24% off at Amazon, is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your storage. Compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, the MicroSD Express standard is fairly new, making this a great deal for those seeking to upgrade their storage on Nintendo's latest console. At just $98 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal, the card has fallen well below its original list price, making it a shoo-in for an offer you should snap up before it's too late.

This MicroSD Express card is fully certified to work with the Nintendo Switch 2, and older, non-Express MicroSDs won't work in the console. The card uses a PCIe interface and NVMe protocol to deliver stellar read speeds of up to 650 MB/s and write speeds of up to 220 MB/s, which is much quicker than the MicroSDs of yore. We've even listed it as one of the best MicroSD Express cards you can buy for the Switch 2.

With the holiday season coming up, this is the perfect time to fill up your console's storage with new games, especially as the Switch 2's Game Key Cards require you to download content onto the console, despite coming on a cartridge. With games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 demanding up to 86 GB of space, you'll need all the room you can get to keep yourself entertained.

Save 24% SanDisk 512GB MicroSD Express Card: was $129.99 now $98.99 at Amazon The SanDisk 512 GB MicroSD Express card works with Nintendo Switch 2 and uses the PCIe and NVMe interfaces to reach speeds of up to 650 MB/s and write speeds of up to 220 MB/s.

It's a safe bet to assume that this MicroSD Express card matches the performance of similar MicroSD Express cards from SanDisk at the same capacity. In our extensive testing of the best MicroSD Express cards, you'll see that SanDisk's 512GB offering comes in at the upper echelons of the list. So, whether you're waiting around for a game to transfer or looking to get rapid loading times, SanDisk's 512GB MicroSD Express card performs incredibly well and could save you a precious bit of time over the holiday season.

The MicroSD Express standard is fairly new. Because of this, the heightened prices of NAND mean that typical prices for cards such as these have remained high. Now, with this early Black Friday offer coming in right before Thanksgiving, you can grab this card, download an enormous number of games, and play them while you're out and about, without having to wait to re-download things or delete older games to make room for something else. Just remember, if you're using a Game Key Card on the console, you'll still have to download the game itself, so don't get caught out without ample storage on your console. This deal is one of the best we've seen for a card of this kind, so don't let it pass you by.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.