Triple your Nintendo Switch 2's storage for just $99 — save $50 on this ultra-fast 512GB Samsung P9 microSD card for a limited-time only

As prices soar, you'll want to pick up a bargain on storage when you can find it. For a limited time only, you can pick up a 512GB Samsung P9 microSD Express card for just $99.99 at Amazon. This price brings it back down to its original MSRP and means you're saving $50 compared to its current list price. This is the perfect option for a Nintendo Switch 2 owner looking to boost their storage for new games.

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The Samsung P9 is one of the best microSD Express cards you can buy right now, delivering ultra-fast sequential read speeds of up to 800 MB/s. Those speeds mean it's a great option for installing games and playing them on your Switch 2 without gameplay lag. Write speeds aren't shared, but in this class and capacity, you can usually expect up to 300 MB/s.

Save 33% ($50) Samsung P9 512GB: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99.

You'll want the highest possible write speeds, but for a Switch 2 owner, 300 MB/s is still going to be fast enough to install new games and updates without huge waiting times. The high speeds you're seeing here will mean you won't have too big a bottleneck compared to installing directly onto the Switch 2's internal storage.

That said, these speeds make the Samsung P9 Express up to four times faster than a typical UHS-I microSD card. It also ships with features to help get the most out of your card, including Host Memory Buffer (HMB) functionality to help improve data transfer speeds, along with Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) support to help stop the card from overheating and limiting its performance.

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microSD cards are small, so durability is an issue to think about, especially if you're handling it often. Samsung reckons this is a model that's well protected, even if you drop it in water, along with protection against extreme temperatures and even X-ray exposure. It has a 3-year limited warranty, and it supports Samsung's Magician software, so you can keep an eye on the card's health, as well as check if it's genuine or not (although that's not an issue here).

The Switch 2 is one of the first consoles to include microSD Express support, so you can use this Samsung P9 Express card's faster storage speeds compared to older UHS-I cards. The $99.99 sale price makes this 512GB Samsung P9 a brilliant bargain to pick up ahead of the holiday season, especially if you're a current or soon-to-be Switch 2 owner. It'll give you a quick-and-easy storage upgrade ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remaster launching later this week, too.