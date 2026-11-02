Triple your Nintendo Switch 2's storage for just $99 — save $50 on this ultra-fast 512GB Samsung P9 microSD card for a limited-time only

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Boosting storage without a huge price tag

Samsung P9 512GB microSD Express card deal
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)
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As prices soar, you'll want to pick up a bargain on storage when you can find it. For a limited time only, you can pick up a 512GB Samsung P9 microSD Express card for just $99.99 at Amazon. This price brings it back down to its original MSRP and means you're saving $50 compared to its current list price. This is the perfect option for a Nintendo Switch 2 owner looking to boost their storage for new games.

Check out this Samsung deal at Amazon

Samsung P9 512GB
Save 33% ($50)
Samsung P9 512GB: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Samsung P9 is a microSD Express card that offers great performance and reliability for its price. The 512GB model is currently priced at its original MSRP of $99.99.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.