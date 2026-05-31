Microsoft veteran recalls the last time Nvidia and Arm was the future of Windows — shares a video of ‘the first time Windows ran on Nvidia Tegra Arm’ from 2010

Some people are pretty excited that we are on the cusp of a new Windows PC era ignited by technologies from the mighty Nvidia and Arm. Our article on the teasers for the rumored wave of new N1X laptops makes it clear that companies like Nvidia and Microsoft are excited, at least. However, Microsoft veteran Steven Sinofsky is here to remind folks that it has been done before, with a similar level of simmering excitement, when the first Surface hybrid PC ran on Nvidia Tegra Arm silicon back in 2010/11.

The first Surface ran on Nvidia Tegra ARM chips precisely because the graphics processor and drivers were so much better than others and Nvidia was a fantastic partner. Windows 8 on ARM supported Qualcomm and TI as well. Slide below is from the CES event Jan 2011.It was later… https://t.co/TGXe1hiG7U pic.twitter.com/716Ghar5j5May 30, 2026

Sinofsky shares some interesting media in the above embedded Tweet. There’s a slide from the promotional deck, shown at CES 2011, where the “strong partnerships” behind this Windows on Arm thrust would surely lead to unstoppable momentum. That’s what you may have believed if you swallowed the effusive presentations at the time.

This prior push for Windows on Arm didn’t exclusively support Nvidia Tegra. Sinofsky points out that Windows 8 on Arm also supported Qualcomm and TI processors. However, we saw Microsoft switch to a Qualcomm partnership focus in the years following. That collaborative effort also didn’t break through, even when the much-lauded Nuvia Oryon architecture arrived with the Snapdragon X family.