How to choose a new motherboard without overpaying — scoping out the features you need, and what you might never use as component costs soar

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Just because you pay more doesn’t mean it’s beneficial

A pile of motherboards
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.