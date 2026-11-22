For those looking to ditch cloud storage this Black Friday, UGreen's DXP4800 GT 4-bay NAS enclosure has gone on sale with a lovely 20% discount at Amazon, marking the second time it's returned to its all-time low price point. While you'll have to bring your own drives, the system is packed full of functionality and offers solid specifications, which make it ideal for any backups or while acting as a small home server. Moreover, this model has an upgraded processor compared to its predecessor (which is currently more expensive), and the DXP4800 GT also has 10GbE for rapid file transfers whenever you need it.

In terms of specifications, the UGreen DXP4800 GT sports an AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 with four cores and eight threads, running at 3.7 GHz, with 8GB of onboard DDR4 memory and support for up to 64GB for those looking to upgrade. The system drive offers 64GB of eMMC, but can be switched over to one of the two m.2 NVMe drive slots, and dual 10GbE connectors. Of course, you also get a total of four drive bays, supporting HDDs of up to 32 TB in size. When maxed out across all bays and drives, you pack up to 144TB of storage in total. You can also use two of the bays for 2.5-inch SATA drives or U.2 NVMe drives.

Save 20% ($132) UGreen DXP4800 GT 4-Bay NAS Enclosure: was $659.99 now $527.99 at Amazon All-time low price The UGreen DXP4800 GT can support a total of 144 TB of storage across its 4 drive bays and 2 NVMe slots. The enclosure runs an AMD Ryzen Embedded CPU with 8GB of DDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC system storage. Expect support for RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 6 / 10 / JBOD and Basic, shipping with UGOS.

UGreen's NAS systems ship with their own proprietary OS, named UGOS Pro. However, since it's a typical x86-based machine, you should be able to get TrueNAS or Unraid up and running with some tinkering; however, attempting this would void the device's 2-year limited warranty. So before you buy, do some research and see whether or not UGOS Pro is for you before committing completely.

Out of the box, the system supports a host of RAID configurations: 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and Basic. For those looking for connectivity, you should expect a SD 3.0 slot on the front, with a total of 2 USB-A (3.2 Gen 2), 2 USB-A (2.0), and 1 USB-C (3.2 Gen 2) ports in total which should suit many users.

Purchasing a NAS this Black Friday doesn't have to be expensive, so if UGreen's DXP4800 GT suits your home backup or server needs, it's difficult to argue with the offer price, where you can save $132 on the device at Amazon right now.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.