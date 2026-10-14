Offset extortionate memory pricing with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM for $151 with this 9800X3D bundle — combo also features an X870E mobo, AIO cooler, Onimusha game, and a 2TB SSD

Great news for PC-building enthusiasts: Newegg seems to be restocking its component combo deals. On offer today is a combination of hardware that makes for an exciting gaming PC build while offsetting the high RAM prices. Newegg is even throwing in a free game and CPU cooler for good measure. For $1,165.99, you can pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Gigabyte Aorus X870E Elite WiFi7 motherboard, 32GB of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a Team Group NV5000 2TB SSD. This saves $358.98 (23%) off the original $1,524.97 list price for all these components individually. All this, plus a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO CPU cooler, and Capcom's fantastic demon-slaying Onimusha game thrown in.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The 32GB of RAM in this bundle deal, if bought separately, costs $509, although there is a code that lets you grab a further $50 off the 32GB of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM if you enter GTWF223 at the checkout, so $459 if you fancy the memory alone. But as part of this combo, you can offset the combo savings against the standalone price and technically purchase yourself some hyper-expensive RAM for just $151. These bundles are certainly one of the better ways of combining parts for a new PC build in the current climate.

Also included in this parts combo bundle is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. This 8-core/16-thread Zen 5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, along with 96MB of L3 cache, which helps with gaming performance, making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. As you can see from our performance benchmarking chart below, it's a top performer across our games testing suite.

Gigabyte's X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 is a superb AM5 motherboard that offers a good number of USB ports on the rear IO (12), including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports. Plus four M.2 sockets, a PCIe 5.0 slot, fast 2.5GbE network, and Wi-Fi 7.

Last but not least, a 2TB capacity SSD. The NV5000 from TeamGroup. This PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD has a 640TB TBW endurance rating, with read and write speeds of 5000/3000MB/s respectively, and random write IOPS of 545,000. More than ample for storing a host of games and the operating system for your build.