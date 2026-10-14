Offset extortionate memory pricing with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM for $151 with this 9800X3D bundle — combo also features an X870E mobo, AIO cooler, Onimusha game, and a 2TB SSD

Deals
By
Published

Combo bundles are back in stock at Newegg

PC component bundle featuring a motherboard, cpu, cpu cooler, memory, and SSD.
(Image credit: Future)

Great news for PC-building enthusiasts: Newegg seems to be restocking its component combo deals. On offer today is a combination of hardware that makes for an exciting gaming PC build while offsetting the high RAM prices. Newegg is even throwing in a free game and CPU cooler for good measure. For $1,165.99, you can pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Gigabyte Aorus X870E Elite WiFi7 motherboard, 32GB of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a Team Group NV5000 2TB SSD. This saves $358.98 (23%) off the original $1,524.97 list price for all these components individually. All this, plus a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO CPU cooler, and Capcom's fantastic demon-slaying Onimusha game thrown in.

Check out this deal at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Gigabyte Aorus Elite X870E motherboard, 32GB of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB NV5000 SSD from TeamGroup
Save 24% ($358.98)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Gigabyte Aorus Elite X870E motherboard, 32GB of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB NV5000 SSD from TeamGroup: was $1,524.97 now $1,165.99 at Newegg

This combo offering features an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Gigabyte Aorus X870E Elite WiFi7 motherboard, 32GB of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a Team Group NV5000 2TB SSD.

View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.