Developer vibe codes a tool to let Nvidia RTX 50-series laptop owners crank up their power limits — can juice RTX 5090 mobile GPU to 225W

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The tool appears to be fully vibe-coded and highly experimental, but it does seem to work on at least some laptops.

Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Folks with Nvidia-based gaming laptops can now use a new tool called NvpwrControl to unlock additional performance from their assuredly power-limited mobile GPU, as long as they're willing to accept the risks of cranking their GPU power limit by as much as 40 watts. The tool, spotted by VideoCardz, is available for download on GitHub, and it is labeled as 'experimental', so you'll want to be very sure you're willing to damage the reliability, if not the lifespan, of your fancy discrete GPU gaming laptop before using it.

If you've ever had a gaming laptop, you will know that the GPU model name can be deeply misleading. Whether it's NVIDIA using wildly different GPU configurations, AMD using confusing suffixes that don't exist in desktop GPUs, or Intel naming integrated graphics like a discrete GPU, all three vendors do things to keep the user guessing why their new gaming laptop isn't as fast as expected based on the name alone.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
Contributor

Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • M0rtis
    This is quite cool because if you look at some of the Power->Performance graphs for the RTX 5000 series GPUs they show that the GPUs are limited by their power envelope

    Many laptop modders have made serious gains by increasing their laptops power limits by shunt modding them. This might be a safer option to soldering resistors onto your PCB
    Reply