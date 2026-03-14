Noctua teases upcoming PC case with brown color scheme and bundled fans — appears to be Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition with NF-A14x25 G2 fans

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The coolest case is just around the corner.

The Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition case
(Image credit: Noctua)

Austrian PC cooling expert Noctua has just shared a teaser for its upcoming PC case. While there are no concrete details, the teaser image shared on X gives a glimpse of the front I/O positioned at the top of the case. Looking at the layout, it is safe to assume that this could be the Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition case first showcased at Computex 2025.

In terms of fan support, it can accommodate up to 12 fans with three 120mm or 140mm fans at the front, top, and above the power supply shroud along with additional mounting options for two 120mm or 140mm fans at the bottom and one in the rear. There’s even enough room to accommodate radiators of up to 420mm in length. For dust filtration the front and bottom panels come with a 1.2mm fine mesh and there’s even a small LED display to showcase CPU and GPU temperatures. Apart from the power and reset buttons, the front I/O comes with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, a headphone/mic combo jack and a dedicated button to toggle the temperature LED display.

The Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition was expected to launch late last year but seems that the two companies are finally ready to launch the case. Considering the original Antec Flux Pro is selling for about $180, we expect the Noctua edition to be priced at least $250 or above.

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