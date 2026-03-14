Austrian PC cooling expert Noctua has just shared a teaser for its upcoming PC case. While there are no concrete details, the teaser image shared on X gives a glimpse of the front I/O positioned at the top of the case. Looking at the layout, it is safe to assume that this could be the Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition case first showcased at Computex 2025.

Based on the Antec Flux Pro chassis, the special edition case comes in Noctua’s traditional brown color scheme with a wood trim at the front. It also comes with four Noctua NF-A14x25 G2 and two NF-A12x25 G2 fans, along with the NA-FH1 fan hub for controlling fan speeds. According to the company the case has gone through extensive laboratory testing to optimize cooling performance and reduce noise levels compared to the case's standard fan setup.



The rest of the features should be identical to the standard Antec Flux Pro full tower case offering a multi-directional vent design allowing for vertical and horizontal airflow. There is a dedicated compartment for the power supply unit at the bottom with proper mesh ventilation and support for up to 180mm PSUs in length. The iSHIFT PSU mount allows you to install the power supply facing the side of the case giving easier access to the cables.

The picture is almost complete. You’ve perfected your cooling and optimised your hardware – now get ready for the final element that brings your quiet build together! pic.twitter.com/6ynp3BnWfsMarch 13, 2026

In terms of fan support, it can accommodate up to 12 fans with three 120mm or 140mm fans at the front, top, and above the power supply shroud along with additional mounting options for two 120mm or 140mm fans at the bottom and one in the rear. There’s even enough room to accommodate radiators of up to 420mm in length. For dust filtration the front and bottom panels come with a 1.2mm fine mesh and there’s even a small LED display to showcase CPU and GPU temperatures. Apart from the power and reset buttons, the front I/O comes with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, a headphone/mic combo jack and a dedicated button to toggle the temperature LED display.



The Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition was expected to launch late last year but seems that the two companies are finally ready to launch the case. Considering the original Antec Flux Pro is selling for about $180, we expect the Noctua edition to be priced at least $250 or above.

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