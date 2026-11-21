Corsair's AIR 5400 RS-R midtower PC case is down to its lowest price ever, with a 31% discount bringing the price down to $169.99. The case normally retails for nearly $250, and outside of a short sale last month, we haven't seen it drop below $200. In addition, with a wrap-around glass side panel and triple-chamber design, the case comes with three Corsair RS-R 120mm PWM ARGB fans, which normally run $60 on their own.

Typical of these multi-chamber case designs, the AIR 5400 RS-R supports most hardware you can throw at it. You can use anything from a mini ITX motherboard to an E-ATX board, and it has mounting points for up to two 360mm radiators, plus an additional 120mm mounting point. The 360mm worth of mounting space on the bottom of the case is occupied by the pre-installed fans and an airflow shroud.

Additionally, the case is compatible with rear-connector motherboards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte, so you can have a cable-free front chamber. The case doesn't have a vertical GPU mount, but there's ample room for even larger graphics cards, with a maximum length of 430 mm supported. Like most multi-chamber cases, this one is primarily designed around liquid cooling. However, you have a generous 180mm of CPU cooler clearance if you decide to go with an air cooler.

The Corsair AIR 1500 RS-R is loaded with enough features to justify its $250 list price, let alone its current sale price of $170. In addition to wide cooling and GPU compatibility, along with rear-connector motherboard support, the case comes with a built-in anti-sag arm to support your GPU, the height of which you can adjust depending on your GPU. Be warned, however, that the final fan on especially long GPUs may hit the support. Thankfully, you can remove it.

Corsair includes its RapidRoute 2.0 mounting system, giving you a pegboard-style motherboard tray that provides mounting points virtually anywhere for cable management. Cable managing multi-chamber cases is much easier than a traditional tower, as well, with ample room behind the motherboard tray to hide your cable mess.

Around the front, the curved-glass side panel shows off the internals of your rig from the side and front. To get inside, the curved panel splits apart like French doors, so you can service your machine without juggling a few different pieces of tempered glass. The rear side panel is on a hinge for easy access, as well.

The one major downside with this chassis is that it doesn't come with any front panel USB-A ports. Instead, you get three USB-C ports, split between two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a single Gen 2 port, alongside a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. Given that most motherboards have one or maybe two USB-C ports, extra front panel connectors are always nice to have. However, even a single USB-A would go a long way.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.