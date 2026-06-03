ASRock shows off a slew of new AIOs, Power Supplies, and 10th Anniversary hardware — a monster 3KW Taichi power supply for AI and hybrid Taichi Aqua AIO/custom loop stand out in the crowd

Tom's Hardware stopped by the ASRock booth, and we were greeted by a wide variety of products at this year's Computex. From AI machines and new AIOs to power supplies and a one-click OpenClaw installation, there was a lot to take in, but not much new on the component side beyond the new AIOs and power supplies. The 10th-anniversary edition Taichi products they showed off had their own unique look, but unfortunately for us, they were concept models and will likely not be released.

Starting with the AIOs, the new Taichi Aqua 360 LCD cooler is a hybrid of a custom loop and an AIO of sorts, with features like an inline flow meter, G 1/4 connectors for expansion, a dual-pump architecture said to support a 500W TDP (and for redundancy). The radiator is thick at 38mm and comes with an ‘aerospace grade’ LCP fan. The pump/block combo uses the latest-generation Asetek pump to push water through the loop running up to 4,000 RPM. It also has a unique dual-mode Top cover design with a detachable magnetic 3.4-inch LCD that shows system information. When removed, it reveals the transparent design, showing the water flowing in the loop and lit by RGB LCDs. Pricing wasn’t mentioned, but we should see this available around Q3 2026.