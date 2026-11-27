Greetings, current and prospective tech owners. Many of you have already considered that it's currently a really bad time to replace your electronics, as pricing is almost to the point of being paid for with Gold Continentals. It stands to reason, then, that you'd like said gear protected, and the essential form of doing so is getting a UPS, like the CyberPower ST900U, currently on sale at Amazon for just $99.95, or 29% off the regular price of $139.95.

This box o' watts is capable of delivering 500W over its battery-powered connectors. That's enough for most common pieces of gear short of a gaming PC. Even large TVs have a hard time going over a couple hundred watts, and likewise with consoles and PCs that don't have high-end graphics cards. Monitors in particular have much lower power draws than you'd expect. Additionally, CyberPower offers a limited lifetime $125,000 connected equipment guarantee for added peace of mind.

Save 17% ($20) CyberPower ST900U: was $119.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The CyberPower ST900U UPS is an exceedingly practical unit with 500W of peak capacity and a complement of 12 outlets in a clever arrangement.

The party trick here is the number and layout of outlets. There are a total of 12 connectors, and they're laid out in two rows of 1+4+1 on each side, with the ones on the corners separated from the rest. That's a boon for anyone who's had a fun time playing Wall Wart Tetris™️, trying to get all power supplies wired while keeping them from overlapping empty sockets. Even right now I'm looking at the eight-port outlet at my feet and disappointed in my life choices on this matter.

There are also two onboard USB-A ports, handy for ditching any power supplies that are just small USB transformers. On the topic of USB, there's also a data port for wiring the unit to a computer for monitoring and control. It's HID-compliant, meaning you'll need no drivers for it regardless of operating system, and you can install CyberPower's PowerPanel software if you wish for further control.

The CyberPower ST900U has a three-year manufacturer's warranty and can be yours for a mere $99.95 at Amazon, or 17% off the regular $119.95 price.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.