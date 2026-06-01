256GB of dual-channel RAM hits mass market thanks to Origin Code — quad-rank CUDIMM packs 128GB of DDR5-8000 into a single module

Origin Code, one of the newest players in the memory market, has unveiled the brand's quad-rank (4R) CUDIMM memory kits to compete directly with the best RAM. Unveiled at Computex 2026, with DDR5 memory modules up to 128GB each, achieving up to 256GB (2x128GB) on a dual-DIMM motherboard has become a reality for the mass market.

Quad-rank memory has existed for a while, though it has largely been available in the enterprise and server domains. It has played a significant role in enabling high-capacity memory modules. However, it wasn't until very recently that the technology reached the mainstream market. Consumer memory modules normally feature a single- or dual-rank design.

In other words, memory modules either have a single set of memory chips (single-rank) or two sets (dual-rank). Quad-rank memory, on the other hand, comes with four sets of memory chips. As a result, memory manufacturers can fit more memory chips on a single memory module, increasing its density. DDR5 already enabled a single 64GB memory module, and now quad-rank DDR5 has upped it to 128GB, a twofold increase. It wouldn't surprise us if the capacity eventually reaches 256GB.

Latest Videos From