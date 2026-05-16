Asus enters the RAM market during the largest memory shortage in history, 48GB kit lands at $880 — brand's first DDR5 kit makes the RTX 5070 Ti look like a bargain

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, Asus has unveiled the company's first memory kit, which will compete with the best RAM on the market. Announced at the ROG Day 2026 event, the ROG 幻刃 (meaning "Phantom Blade" in English) 48GB DDR5 RGB 20th Anniversary Edition memory kit will retail for $880, turning it into a luxury item that's even more expensive than a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, which starts at $829 when in stock.

Late last year, there were rampant rumors within the technology community that Asus might venture into the competitive memory market. At the time, the company publicly denied these rumors, and for good reason, because there was a misunderstanding about the speculation. Many thought Asus would magically spin up a fabrication facility and begin manufacturing and selling memory. It was quite the opposite. The rumor was about the possibility of the company offering Asus-branded memory modules, likely under the ROG gaming brand, to the retail market.

Asus's move is reminiscent of what Gigabyte does with its Aorus line. The latter sells many Aorus-branded DDR5 and DDR4 memory kits on the retail market. The tactic would allow Asus to expand its ROG ecosystem and leverage its already-renowned brand to retain existing customers and attract new ones in segments that the company previously didn’t compete it.

Latest Videos From

Asus’s first ROG memory kit comes in an impressive 48GB capacity, packaged as two matching 24GB memory modules. The specifications of the memory kit are pretty solid. It operates at DDR5-6000 with tight CL26-36-36-76 timings at 1.45V. Like many enthusiast memory kits, the ROG memory kit supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles. Additionally, Asus has introduced a unique secondary profile that is exclusive to ROG motherboards to set this kit apart from standard offerings.

ROG 20th 所推出的超級限量ROG DRAM - YouTube Watch On

Users can activate “ROG Mode” directly in the BIOS of a compatible ROG motherboard to push the memory kit to DDR5-8000 with 36-48-48-110 timings at a DRAM voltage of 1.40V. It's just Asus's way of giving its customers an easy one-click method to overclock the memory kit. Logically, this is possible because the memory kit leverages SK hynix's high-quality M-die integrated circuits, which are great for overclocking.

Over the years, Asus has strategically partnered with several major memory manufacturers to offer Asus-branded memory products under both the ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF (The Ultimate Force) lineups. Notably, Asus developed the recently announced ROG memory kit with Biwin. Building on a collaborative approach, Asus has significantly expanded its ROG-certified memory program to include 14 carefully selected partners authorized to produce and market ROG-themed memory kits. The growing network of partners includes some of the most trusted brands in the memory industry, such as Corsair, G.Skill, Kingston, and Adata.

The ROG DDR5-6000 C26 48GB memory kit will retail for $880. For perspective, the most affordable GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card commands a retail price of $829, when it is available, and the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000, which offers similar capacity and specifications, is currently listed for $799.99 on Amazon. Asus’s ROG kit is up to 6% more expensive than a contemporary high-end graphics card and approximately 10% pricier than the competition.

The substantial price premium is something we've grown accustomed in the ongoing global memory shortage. Furthermore, Asus products are famously associated with what enthusiasts refer to as the “Asus Tax." The ROG DDR5-6000 C26 48GB memory kit, which comes with a limited lifetime warranty, will launch in late June. Given its exclusivity and the supply constraints, it probably won't have a problem getting off the hardware shelves.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.