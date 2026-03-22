Corsair’s limited-time memory sale brings 25% savings, but persistent DDR5 price hikes paint a grim outlook for buyers

With the AI boom driving up memory prices globally, Corsair is running a limited-time promotion offering a 25% discount on DDR5 memory kits. Considering prices have increased by as much as 300%, the rebate may not provide significant relief, especially if you opt for higher speeds with lower latency. Lower capacity kits, on the other hand, like the Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 6000 MHz CL36 kit, priced at $259.99, can be purchased for around $195 after discount. While that might not sound terrible, it is important to note that the same kit was selling for under $100 six months ago.

Check out the Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 6000 MHz deal on Corsair.com

Check out the Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000 MHz deal on Corsair.com

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Check out the Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5600 MHz deal on Corsair.com

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