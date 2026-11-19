Today's best RAM will look huge compared to upcoming DDR6 memory. JEDEC has just released a preview of the DDR6 specification, confirming that next-generation memory modules will be 44% shorter than DDR5. That is only the physical aspect, though. From a performance perspective, DDR6 will debut at 12.8 GT/s, more than double DDR5's baseline transfer rate, while also quadrupling the memory bandwidth per memory module thanks to a new design.

JEDEC's DDR6 preview highlights improvements in various areas, including performance, capacity, reliability, and power efficiency. These advancements align with the upgrades DDR5 brought to the table when it launched.

One of the most notable differences is that DDR6 memory modules will measure just 74mm in length, 44% shorter than DDR5’s 133mm memory modules. This makes DDR6 only 6% longer than DDR5 SO-DIMM modules, which you commonly find in laptops and mini-PCs.

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JEDEC has maintained the pin count for many years, sticking to 288 pins for DDR4 and DDR5. However, DDR6 may finally break that mould. Given the substantial reduction in length with DDR6 and the data bus width upgrade, it is reasonable to assume that DDR6 will have a completely different pinout and density. Sadly, JEDEC has not revealed the pin count for DDR6.

Early rumors suggested that DDR6 may be limited to CAMM form factors to feed the AI boom. However, JEDEC's announcement at least does not rule out other form factors. It appears JEDEC is still determining which form factors DDR6 will use. Potential options include RDIMM, UDIMM, and CAMM formats, just like DDR5.

DDR6 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 DDR6 DDR5 DDR4 Baseline JEDEC Transfer Rates (MT/s) 12,800 4,800 1,600 Baseline JEDEC Bandwidth Per Module (GB/s) 153.6 38.4 12.8 Peak JEDEC Transfer Rates (MT/s) 14,400 9,200 3,200 Peak Baseline Bandwidth Per Module (GB/s) 172.8 73.6 25.6 Channels 4 x 24-bit 2 x 32-bit 1 x 64-bit Burst Length ? BL16 BL8 Banks 64 32 16 Nominal Operating Voltage (V) ? 1.2 1.1 Pins ? 288 288 Length (mm) 74 133 133

Notably, JEDEC has increased the data bus width in DDR6 to 96 bits, a 50% boost over DDR5's 64 bits. The channel architecture for DDR6 will also change substantially. While DDR4 and DDR5 leveraged a single 64-bit channel and two 32-bit sub-channels, DDR6 takes a different approach. JEDEC will implement a design with four 24-bit sub-channels.

Using the baseline for comparison, DDR6 offers up to 153.6 GB/s of total module bandwidth, compared to DDR5's 38.4 GB/s. That is a 4X uplift in bandwidth. If we compare DDR5-9200 RDIMMs, which max out at 73.6 GB/s per module, with DDR6-12800 RDIMMs, the uplift is a little more than double.

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At least on the server side, DDR6 RDIMMs will start at DDR6-12800, whereas DDR5 RDIMMs topped out at DDR5-9200. JEDEC anticipates DDR6 reaching DDR6-14400 and beyond. This is for the server and enterprise market, though. It remains to be seen which DDR6 speed will launch in the consumer market. DDR5 commenced at DDR5-4800.

DDR6 may be shorter than DDR5, but it makes up for it by having 2X the bank count. This will help push higher data rates and capacities. DDR6 will support 128Gb (16GB) dies, which represents a massive leap. We are looking at 4X the density of early DDR5 memory modules. Instead of placing chips side by side on the PCB, DDR6 enables die stacking, allowing manufacturers to place multiple dies on top of each other via Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs).

Consumer DDR5 memory modules currently sit at 64GB per module, while server RDIMMs have reached 512GB. DDR6 could raise module capacity to 128GB or 256GB and potentially scale RDIMMs to 1TB or more per slot.

DDR6 has no official launch date. Many believe 2029 is a realistic target for commercialization. However, in the current state of things, it would be a miracle if DDR6 had no setbacks.

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