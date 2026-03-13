PC Components RAM RAM kits are now sold with one fake RAM stick alongside a real one to create a performance illusion — 1+1 'value pack' offers desperate psychological relief as the memory shortage worsens News By Zhiye Liu published 13 March 2026 Filler RAM won't make your system run any better, but it'll at least make it look good. (Image credit: V-Color) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 1 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands