G.Skill drops new AMD EXPO ULL RAM for Ryzen CPUs — Flare X5X brings new ULL optimized subtimings, but pricing remains a mystery

G.Skill, which makes some of the best RAM on the market, has announced the Flare X5X series of DDR5 memory kits. Like the Trident Z5 NeoX, the new Flare X5X leverages AMD's EXPO ULL (Ultra Low Latency) technology, which features optimized memory subtimings to maximize performance on Ryzen processors, especially those without 3D V-Cache.

G.Skill offers a plethora of different DDR5-6000 memory kits across its Trident, Ripjaws, and Flare lineups. It also offers variations that specifically cater to Intel and AMD processors. Historically, the Flare series targets AMD platforms.

The Flare X5X will initially launch at DDR5-6000, since many consider it the sweet spot for AMD's Ryzen chips. Like the other offerings, the Flare X5X debuts with a 32GB memory kit, made up of two 16GB memory modules.

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As with any AMD EXPO ULL memory kit, it is difficult to tell the Flare X5X apart from the vanilla Flare X5 since we are not accustomed to listing specifications beyond the main memory timings. In the case of the Flare X5X, the memory kit has its timings configured to 36-36-36-96 at 1.35V, the same as the normal Flare X5 memory kit. The memory subtimings are tighter on the Flare X5X because of AMD EXPO ULL.

G.Skill Flare X5X Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit MSRP Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Trident Z5 NeoX RGB $529.99 F5-6000A3636F16GX2-TZ5NXRN 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Tident Z5 RGB $519.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5RS 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Trident Z5 Neo RGB $509.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5NR 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Ripjaws M5 RGB $509.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-RM5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB $509.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-RM5NRK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Flare X5X ? ? 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Ripjaws S5 $499.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-RS5K 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Flare X5 $499.99 F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime

With memory timings of 36-36-36-96, the Flare X5X is not the best AMD EXPO ULL memory kit G.Skill offers. The company sells more optimized variants, including 26-36-36-32, 28-36-36-32, and 30-38-38-32 at 1.45V, 1.40V, and 1.35V, respectively. It is plausible that G.Skill will offer similar configurations for the Flare X5X down the line.

When AMD first announced it, the chipmaker confirmed that EXPO ULL memory kits would be priced similarly to regular EXPO memory kits. However, because of the memory shortage and leftover stock, the price difference was substantial. Pricing for AMD EXPO ULL memory kits has somewhat stabilized over the last few months, so the price tags are falling in line with what AMD anticipated.

G.Skill has not shared the pricing for the Flare X5X DDR5-6000 C36 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit. However, we should have a pretty good idea of what it will retail for by looking at G.Skill's other memory kits on the market. For instance, the Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 C36, a less optimized version of the C30 version we have reviewed, sells for $10 more than the normal Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 C36. In a perfect world, the Flare X5X DDR5-6000 C36 may sell for around $509.99, $10 above the standard Flare X5 DDR5-6000 C36.

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G.Skill will roll out the Flare X5X series in phases so that availability will vary by region. It should not be long before we find the Flare X5X DDR5-6000 C36 memory kit at all major U.S. retailers.

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