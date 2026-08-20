G.Skill pays out $2.4M settlement over misleading DDR4 and DDR5 speed marketing — buyers get $20 to $25 as vendor agrees to XMP and EXPO packaging warnings

G.Skill, maker of some of the best RAM for PC gaming, has begun sending payments to claimants in the $2.4 million class action lawsuit over claims that it falsely advertised the speeds of its memory, misleading customers because the very fastest speeds could only be obtained by overclocking. According to screenshots from different users, reimbursements range from a paltry $20 to $25.
According to the lawsuit filed in 2022, G.Skill reportedly did not make it clear to consumers that overclocking was necessary to reach the advertised memory speeds on its DDR4 and DDR5 offerings from the Trident Z and Ripjaw series. The plaintiffs claimed that G.Skill’s packaging did not warn consumers about the potential risks associated with overclocking, such as system instability, or even possible hardware damage.
While G.Skill denied the allegations and asserted that its products were properly labeled, the company eventually reached a $2.4 million settlement with the plaintiffs. As part of the settlement, G.Skill would send cash payouts to eligible U.S. consumers who purchased certain DDR4 or DDR5 memory kits during the period mentioned in the lawsuit.
The exact payout amount for each claimant depends on the total number of claims submitted and how many qualifying G.Skill memory kits each person purchased. For example, one X user shared that they received $19.68, while separate reports on Facebook indicated that two users received $24.60 each.
In addition to the cash payout, G.Skill agreed to update the packaging for its memory kits and online product listings with clear disclaimers that consumers must overclock the memory kit, whether through Intel XMP or AMD EXPO enablement, to reach the rated memory speeds.
Memory speeds are a complex topic for the average computer user. Not everyone understands that memory kits default to the JEDEC baseline, whether DDR4-2133 or DDR5-4800, for maximum compatibility. However, to reach advertised speeds above the baseline, you need to overclock. Multiple hardware variables affect whether you can successfully use a memory kit that exceeds the manufacturer's specification.
For starters, the processor’s integrated memory controller (IMC) determines whether it can run memory above the manufacturer's specification, for example, DDR5-5600 for AMD Ryzen 9000 or DDR5-6400 for Intel Core Ultra 200S processors. That is the memory speed that the chipmaker guarantees will work on the chip. Furthermore, the motherboard must support the desired memory speeds. The QVL is a good place to start since it includes memory kits that the vendor has tested and confirmed to work on the motherboard. However, the QVL is not foolproof because the motherboard is only one of two factors at play, and sometimes the processor's IMC plays a bigger role.
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Less experienced consumers may blame a memory kit for not working in a system. However, they fail to consider that the processor and motherboard are equally important. Memory speeds above the processor's default specification are not always plug-and-play, and it is good that manufacturers communicate this clearly to avoid consumer confusion and disappointment if a memory kit does not perform as advertised.
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Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/you-can-now-file-your-g-skill-class-action-claim-to-get-a-cut-of-the-2-4-million-settlement-%E2%80%94-deceptive-marketing-class-action-now-accepting-payo.3893057/
It's mostly motherboard/ram kit combination, not the IMC of the CPU alone. I had a 2700X, that run perfectly fine with a 3200MHz kit, used to overclock up to 3600Mhz with no issues, but once the motherboard died (Faulty NIC of intel burned the whole thing down) the replacement board (X570F) refused to boot beyond 3133Mhz. I even threw AI at it to figure out what the culprit of this stuff is.
Eventually i gave up, replaced the 2700X with a 5950X, threw the DDR4 away and replaced that with a 4x 32GB kit / 3600Mhz, dialed it in and called it a day. (Worked perfectly ouf of the box). Most people cram in XMP as well; where the system upon boot actually fails, and runs on fail-safe 2400Mhz complaining the performance is way below to as of what it should be.
Can anyone name any other component one can buy for their system that requires overclocking to function as advertised (and still might not work)?
Sure I think people should learn about their systems and how they function, but that doesn't excuse the way most memory is advertised. It should be made clear that the speeds are reliant on XMP/EXPO and isn't guaranteed to work.
While the lawyers undoubtedly are the biggest direct beneficiary of this lawsuit adding transparency isn't a bad thing.
FWIW modern QVLs are nigh worthless beyond knowing that a particular kit can work. Motherboard manufacturers use binned CPUs to make the lists so the speeds supported can easily be more aspirational than reality.