PC's with 64GB of RAM plummet 18% as memory prices soar — CPU-Z install base data shows DDR4 making a surprise comeback

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AI gets the petabytes, while PCs get the scraps.

Samsung DDR5 128GB RDIMM
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The latest CPU-Z hardware survey data shows 32GB and 64GB memory configurations down 2.5% and 18% year on year, respectively. The driving factor is no mystery: High-capacity memory has become a luxury in modern PC builds. The AI rush is still gobbling up the global DRAM supply, so prices for the best RAM options across DDR4 and DDR5 have gone through the roof.

If you are not familiar with CPU-Z, it is a free program that gives you a detailed breakdown of the hardware inside your system. It only tracks systems where it is actually installed and running, so it does not report monthly retail sales figures. Do not take the data as sales figures in any sense. They represent CPU-Z's active user base.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    I paid around $275 for the 64gb currently inhabiting my system, and I thought that was expensive. Today, the price would be over $1000, and that's even if it could be found at all. So yeah, there's no way I could build today what I built 2 years ago.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Same for me. I got my Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3600 CL16, for €60! Now, it's above €350 and close to €400 depending on where you shop. It's disgusting.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Buy early and often. Now I have more RAM than I know what to do with.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    i went with 32GB of ddr4 yrs ago as 16 was fine but knew tech improvements would want mroe soon enoguh, but 64 is just too much unless you are using simulation type software for work or soemthing.
    Reply
  • 80251
    I've heard that some flight sims (DCS?) can use up to 96GiB of system RAM.

    Those Steam hardware survey results are telling. We're what? 5 years into the DDR5 era and it's still not the dominant memory type and we all know why.

    The lousy thing is that GPU prices seem to have reached the stratosphere. Are GPU prices now worse than they were during the cryptocurrency GPUpocalypse?
    Reply
  • usertests
    80251 said:
    Those Steam hardware survey results are telling. We're what? 5 years into the DDR5 era and it's still not the dominant memory type and we all know why.
    Somebody who has a typical budget gaming system with an i5-12400F and 32 GB DDR4 from 2022 is probably going to be OK using that for 10 years.

    There was a window when buying DDR5 was a good idea, but that window has closed for now.

    80251 said:
    The lousy thing is that GPU prices seem to have reached the stratosphere. Are GPU prices now worse than they were during the cryptocurrency GPUpocalypse?
    GPU prices were bad, but they've gone into overdrive following the 5090 disappearing, with the 5080 not far behind.

    I think the 9070 XT was $800 not even 2 months ago, and now it's hanging around $950-1035 on Newegg.
    Reply