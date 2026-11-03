Steam Survey shockwaves felt as proportion of 32GB RAM systems drops by more than 5% — the percentage of PC gamers with 1TB+ total storage also shrunk by nearly 5%

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The reduced RAM/storage trends have been set in retail for a number of months already.

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The latest Steam Survey appears to show that gamers blessed with systems packing 32GB or more RAM and 1TB or more storage are a dwindling breed. This survey is posted without comment by Valve, as usual, but appears to show a significant proportional rise in gamers using 8GB and 16GB RAM PCs, which occurs largely at the expense of the 32GB brigade. The latest stats also show a noticeable increase in storage capacity poverty in the last month. Are the symptoms of the AI industry-induced components crunch now becoming evident among the PC gaming public?

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LordVile
    Steam surveys aren’t a good metric they’re random and opt in
    Reply
  • nimbulan
    LordVile said:
    Steam surveys aren’t a good metric they’re random and opt in
    The issue here is that the prior month was a Chinese holiday month, which always results in a large increase in representation of Chinese systems (largely from internet cafes) in the survey results, which causes large changes in certain statistics that month and the following month. It happens like clockwork twice a year, but tech news sites always post about it like they don't know what's actually happening.
    Reply