Memory prices keep going up. Despite leveling off after a peak earlier in the year, DDR5 prices are back up, with many 32GB kits selling for above $500, as you can see in our RAM price tracker. Thankfully, there are some decent Black Friday deals on RAM, with 32GB kits starting at $420. The five kits we've rounded up here are all less than $450.

Of course, these aren't deals compared to prices a year ago, but it seems we're a long way from prices returning to that point. If you're also looking for a motherboard and/or CPU, you can generally save more on memory by picking up a RAM bundle. You can look at our roundup of the best Black Friday RAM bundle deals if you're interested in that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RAM Price (Discount) Speed Timings Patriot Viper Venom 32GB (2 x 16GB) $419.99 (-9%) DDR5-6000 CL36 36-46-46-110 V-Color Mantra XSky 32GB (2 x 16GB) $429.99 (-10%) DDR5-6000 CL30 30-38-38-96 Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) $439.99 (-20%) DDR5-6000 CL38 38-46-46-84 Team Group T-Force Vulcan Eco 32GB (2 x 16GB) $449.99 (-18%) DDR5-6400 CL38 38-46-46-84

The cheapest kit we could find, and the headline deal so far, is $40 off the Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6000 CL36 kit. This kit continually pops up as one of the cheaper options, so we don't expect to see any 32GB kits with similar specs for less. Of course, that can always change as we move through Black Friday.

At DDR5-6000 CL36, this is squarely in the sweet spot for most rigs. It ships with one-click overclocking through AMD EXPO. The kit itself isn't on sale, so make sure you apply the BFEF202 discount code at checkout to save the $40.

If you're after slightly tighter timings, you can spring for the V-Color Mantra XSky DDR5-6000 CL30 kit, which is only $10 more expensive. These DIMMs use SK hynix ICs, come with one-click overclocking via AMD EXPO, and feature RGB lighting.

Although the discounts apply to multiple different 32GB kits from V-Color, this is the only version we could still find in stock (there's a white version, for instance). In addition, we've seen this particular kit go out of stock and come back in stock over the past few days. If you're planning on picking it up, it's a good idea to do it early.

This Team Group T-Force Delta RGB kit has the largest discount that we could find at 20% off its list price, though it's $20 more expensive than the Patriot Viper Venom kit. Similar to the V-Color kit, Team Group justifies the extra cost with the additional RGB lighting and tighter timings.

This is the first kit on our list that comes with both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0. Although you can use the same memory on either platform, the extra seal of approval is never a bad thing. Newegg has this kit marked down by 7%, so make sure to use code BFF465 at checkout to save an additional $70 and get the full sale price.

Coming in right at our limit of $450 is another Team Group kit that ditches the RGB lighting for a silver heatspreader, and features a faster transfer rate at 6,400 MT/s. It features the same timings as the Delta kit linked above while maintaining that faster transfer rate.

This kit also comes with EXPO and XMP certifications, so you shouldn't have issues with one-click overclocking on AMD and Intel platforms. Newegg doesn't have this kit on sale, so use code BFEF133 to save $100 at checkout.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.