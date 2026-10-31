Veteran Microsoft engineer makes his own RAM from scratch using AI — custom FPGA board dodges extreme 1970s PDP-11 memory prices

News
By
Published

The times are hard for us all.

PDP-11 memory
(Image credit: David Plummer)
0

Dave Plummer, former Microsoft engineer and wizard of Task Manager, Windows Pinball, and now TMOG, has an interesting project in his hands once again. After seeing exactly how many zeros were in the price tag for a megabyte of memory for his vintage PDP-11, he decided to take matters into his own hands and conjure up a new RAM board.

The PDP-11 is from 1970, and later models could fit in as much as four megabytes of memory. Plummer enlisted the help of ChatGPT and the EasyEDA online circuit simulator, though he notes that he hadn't done complicated projects like this before. As several PDP-11 models used Q-Bus boards for main system components, he designed this RAM as a standalone card, then tested it on a backplane alongside another board containing the system's M8190 CPU.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.