After looking around for laptop deals, we finally found one that’s worth sharing. Newegg has the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 (G635LX-XS97) on sale; it's one of the least expensive RTX 5090-equipped gaming laptops we’ve seen so far for Black Friday week. The $350 discount drops the price to $4,149, with others at ~$4,500 or more.

Hardware-wise, the SCAR 16 comes with a 8p/16e (24 threads) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with peak boost speeds up to 5.4 GHz, along with 13 TOPS from the NPU. It also comes with 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-5600 RAM. While this isn’t the fastest RAM available, it’s

still good enough for high-refresh-rate gaming or productivity. The 32GB capacity is the sweet spot for most users in 2026, so you should be set there for a while. On the storage front, it includes a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD to store your OS, applications, and plenty of games. It also has a second PCIe 4.0 x4 socket for expansion.

Free Game with purchase Save $350 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025): was $4,499.99 now $4,149.99 at Newegg Get a great deal on this flagship-class ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop from Amazon. You get the Core Ultra 9 2875HX 8p/16e (24 threads) processor, 32GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, a 16-inch Mini-LED display (2560x1600) with fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and the pièce de résistance, a dedicated RTX 5090 24GB laptop GPU. You'll be able to play most games at high frame rates or even run your own local AI.

The RTX 5090 laptop GPU comes with a 150W TDP plus 25W MHz dynamic boost. Asus lists the clock speeds of this pixel-crunching device at 1,647 MHz using the full 175W envelope for dynamic boost. Otherwise, the clock speed is limited to 1,597MHz. And of course, it comes with the full complement of 24GB GDDR7, easily running today's (and tomorrow’s!) games at WQXGA 2560x1600 (16:10 aspect ratio). It’s also ideal for running large AI models, too. The 240Hz Mini-LED display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a 3ms response time. So it’s good for productivity and gaming purposes.

For ports, the laptop offers three USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 5 80 Gbps ports (w/DP support), and a single 3.5mm combo audio jack. On the networking front, you get 2.5 GbE and fast tri-band, 320 MHz Wi-Fi using the Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200. The SCAR 16 comes with a chiclet-style keyboard with per-key RGB and a touchpad. A frosted RGB ring runs along the circumference, illuminating your desk and its surroundings.



The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 is one of the more handsomely equipped laptops, sporting a beastly RTX 5090 graphics card and a high-end Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. With a $350 discount and a price of $4,149, it’s one of the lowest-priced RTX 5090 laptops we’ve seen so far this Black Friday week . Jump on this deal while it lasts!

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.