Samsung 9100 Pro SSD gets another price cut, up to 51% off — 1TB falls below $200, 4TB below $750

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Grab these SSDs at an even better price before the deals run out

Samsung 9100 Pro
(Image credit: Samsung)

Amazon has gone absolutely rogue by slashing prices on the Samsung 9100 Pro again before its Big Deals sales event is over. We're in the last stretch, but the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models of this top-spec SSD are now cheaper than they were yesterday. The 4TB 9100 Pro has seen a huge cut, from $1,119.99 yesterday to $734.99 today, a price we've not seen in months. Elsewhere, the 1TB drive has dropped below $200, while the 2TB drive is now below $335, and the 8TB is staying steady at $2299.99.

This really is the best time to pick up one of these Samsung SSDs, especially if you want to upgrade your storage at a price that beats the current market. There's no guarantee that the stock will last, but we do know that these deal prices are set to go in less than 24 hours. These Gen 5 drives are still, somehow, beating the Gen 4 Samsung 990 Pro on pricing, making this one of the deals of the whole event.

Samsung 1TB 9100 Pro
Save 42% ($143.35)
Samsung 1TB 9100 Pro: was $339.99 now $196.64 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

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Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro
Save 51% ($344.98)
Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $334.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro
Save 46% ($625)
Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $734.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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