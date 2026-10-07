Samsung 9100 Pro SSD gets another price cut, up to 51% off — 1TB falls below $200, 4TB below $750

Amazon has gone absolutely rogue by slashing prices on the Samsung 9100 Pro again before its Big Deals sales event is over. We're in the last stretch, but the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models of this top-spec SSD are now cheaper than they were yesterday. The 4TB 9100 Pro has seen a huge cut, from $1,119.99 yesterday to $734.99 today, a price we've not seen in months. Elsewhere, the 1TB drive has dropped below $200, while the 2TB drive is now below $335, and the 8TB is staying steady at $2299.99.

This really is the best time to pick up one of these Samsung SSDs, especially if you want to upgrade your storage at a price that beats the current market. There's no guarantee that the stock will last, but we do know that these deal prices are set to go in less than 24 hours. These Gen 5 drives are still, somehow, beating the Gen 4 Samsung 990 Pro on pricing, making this one of the deals of the whole event.

This is a brilliant SSD, no doubt about it, and easily one of the best SSDs you can buy. As our Samsung 9100 Pro review explains, this drive ships with Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer V8 NAND. You're getting max sequential reads and writes of 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s apiece, although speeds do vary slightly, depending on capacity.

At those speeds, however, you're not really hitting too many bottlenecks. This is a drive that can take the lot, from basic tasks to intensive AI workloads without much issue. That said, a high-performance drive in the current market isn't really the point. Price is the factor that you'll need to consider most, and so is the warranty, to ensure that you're protected if the drive fails.

This PCIe 5.0 SSD comes with a five-year limited warranty as standard, but it also has pretty good endurance specs, so it should last pretty well under tough conditions. The 2TB model, for example, is rated for 1,200 TBW. You'd need to be writing to more than a third of the drive every single day for five years to beat the warranty's coverage.

Save 42% ($143.35) Samsung 1TB 9100 Pro: was $339.99 now $196.64 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

Save 51% ($344.98) Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $334.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

Save 46% ($625) Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $734.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

As specs go, the Samsung 9100 Pro is pretty much one of the best-performing drives on the market. You'll really notice the difference if you're upgrading from an older PCIe 4.0 drive. For instance, the Samsung 990 Pro, one of the best Gen 4 SSDs you can buy and this drive's predecessor, can 'only' hit read and write speeds of 7,940 and 6,900 MB/s, compared to the 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s here. You'll see even slower speeds at Gen 4, and below 600 MB/s with an older SATA SSD.

This isn't the fastest Gen 5 SSD, but that's hardly the point. The 9100 Pro is still a high-performance drive and, given these prices, almost impossible to beat on a cost-to-performance basis.

Compared to the prices we saw yesterday, the 2TB model is even better value at just $0.167 per GB. The 1TB model isn't bad, though, as it drops below $200 for the first time in a while, and you're getting $0.196 per GB there. The 4TB model, meanwhile, sits in the middle, at $0.183, but that huge $385 discount on yesterday's pricing is difficult to ignore.

You can't go wrong with any of these high-performance Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs, though. You just can't wait long to buy one. These prices are set to expire by the end of the Amazon Prime sales event later today, but these SSDs could sell out before then. Grab one while you can, as time is running out fast.