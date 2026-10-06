Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs slashed up to 41% while supplies last — huge price cuts hit all capacities from 1TB to 8TB

Amazon Big Deals is in full swing with big discounts on a wide range of products. Given the current SSD market, any storage deal is worth considering. If constant price hikes have kept you from upgrading your storage, now may be a good time to check out Samsung's 9100 Pro lineup. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or massive 8TB drives.

The Samsung 9100 Pro, one of the best SSDs, features Samsung's homegrown Presto controller and 236-layer V8 NAND, delivering maximum sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively. Speeds vary slightly by capacity. Still, at that level of performance, the Samsung 9100 Pro can handle everything from daily tasks to more specialized, intensive workloads without hiccups.

In today’s landscape with rapidly rising SSD prices, choosing a drive based solely on performance is no longer sufficient. The warranty matters just as much, and the Samsung 9100 Pro offers coverage that protects your investment. The PCIe 5.0 drive comes with a five-year limited warranty and very generous endurance ratings across the board. For example, the 2TB is rated for 1,200 TBW — for perspective, you could write one-third of the drive’s total capacity every day for the next five years and still be covered by the warranty.

Save 26% ($90) Samsung 9100 Pro: was $339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

Save 41% ($281.47) Samsung 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $398.50 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 21TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

Save 18% ($240) Samsung 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $1,119.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

Save 15% ($420) Samsung 9100 Pro: was $2,719.99 now $2,299.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 8TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

The Samsung 9100 Pro is one of the top-performing drives in the PCIe 5.0 category. If you are coming from a PCIe 4.0 SSD or from the Samsung 990 Pro, its predecessor, the improvement is night and day. The Samsung 9100 Pro may not look as fast on paper because rivals have higher rated speeds. However, the Samsung 9100 Pro delivers strong real-world performance matched with good efficiency.

At $0.199 per GB, the 2TB model provides the best value. Doubling the capacity from 1TB to 2TB raises the overall cost by roughly 60%, which still makes it an attractive option for many users. Upgrading to 4TB and 8TB raises the cost per GB to $0.28 and $0.287, respectively. The jump from 2TB to 4TB results in a 2.81 times price increase for double the capacity. In contrast, the price difference between 4TB and 8TB is nearly proportional, at a 2.05 times increase for double the capacity.

If you require 4TB of storage, purchasing two 2TB drives saves you $323 compared to a single 4TB drive. Similarly, buying four 2TB drives saves you $707 versus an 8TB drive. So, if you have the luxury of extra unused M.2 slots, smaller 2TB drives can save you a lot.