Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs slashed up to 41% while supplies last — huge price cuts hit all capacities from 1TB to 8TB

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Upgrade your PC's storage without paying full price

Samsung 9100 Pro
(Image credit: Samsung)

Amazon Big Deals is in full swing with big discounts on a wide range of products. Given the current SSD market, any storage deal is worth considering. If constant price hikes have kept you from upgrading your storage, now may be a good time to check out Samsung's 9100 Pro lineup. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or massive 8TB drives.

Samsung 9100 Pro
Save 26% ($90)
Samsung 9100 Pro: was $339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Samsung 9100 Pro
Save 41% ($281.47)
Samsung 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $398.50 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 21TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Samsung 9100 Pro
Save 18% ($240)
Samsung 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $1,119.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Samsung 9100 Pro
Save 15% ($420)
Samsung 9100 Pro: was $2,719.99 now $2,299.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 8TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

View Deal
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Phaaze88
    1TB
    'Big' Deal: $250
    Launched at: $200
    Lowest price ever: $120

    2TB
    'Big' Deal: $400
    Launched at: $300
    Lowest price ever: $170

    4TB
    'Big' Deal: $1120
    Launched at: $550
    Lowest price ever: $200

    8TB
    'Big' Deal: $2300
    Launched at: $1000
    Lowest price ever: $750

    Where's the cuts? LOL!
    Reply