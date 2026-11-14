Samsung's 1TB 990 SSD drops to 19 cents per GB amid the memory crisis — grab it for $40 off

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High-speed storage at a better price.

Samsung 990 1TB
(Image credit: Samsung)
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Getting your hands on fast NVMe storage for your PC or laptop has become extremely challenging. That said, the Samsung 990 SSD is currently available at a discounted price of $189.99, against its original list price of $229.99 on Amazon. Although the $40 saving might not seem that impressive, deals on high-performance internal SSDs are becoming harder to come by amid the ongoing NAND and DRAM crisis. If you've been holding off on a storage upgrade, this could be a good opportunity to pick up a reliable, high-speed SSD.

Samsung 990 1TB
Save 17% ($40)
Samsung 990 1TB: was $229.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 990 is rated for read speeds of up to 7,150 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,450 MB/s, offering plenty of bandwidth for modern games, large files, and everyday applications.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.