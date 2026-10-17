Sandisk’s 512GB Switch 2-ready microSD Express card is a steal for $98 during sale — rare tech deal arrives to beat the storage shortage

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A solid upgrade for your Switch 2.

Sandisk microSD Express 512GB
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the ongoing DRAM and NAND memory crisis, finding a good storage deal has become increasingly difficult. However, we found a solid offer for anyone looking to expand storage on their Nintendo Switch 2. The SanDisk 512GB GamePlay microSD Express card is currently $98 at Walmart, well below its regular price of over $120. It is also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this card in recent months, making it a particularly good time to pick one up.

SanDisk 512GB GamePlay microSD Express card
Save 18% ($22)
SanDisk 512GB GamePlay microSD Express card: was $120 now $98 at Walmart

This microSD Express card from SanDisk, with 512GB, is a great way to increase the storage on your Nintendo Switch 2. It delivers read speeds up to 880 MB/s and write speeds up to 650 MB/s, with sustained write speeds of 220 MB/s.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.