Sandisk’s 512GB Switch 2-ready microSD Express card is a steal for $98 during sale — rare tech deal arrives to beat the storage shortage

With the ongoing DRAM and NAND memory crisis, finding a good storage deal has become increasingly difficult. However, we found a solid offer for anyone looking to expand storage on their Nintendo Switch 2. The SanDisk 512GB GamePlay microSD Express card is currently $98 at Walmart, well below its regular price of over $120. It is also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this card in recent months, making it a particularly good time to pick one up.

The SanDisk GamePlay microSD Express card is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch 2. It uses a PCIe interface and the NVMe protocol to deliver read speeds up to 880 MB/s, write speeds up to 650 MB/s, and sustained writes of 220 MB/s. This makes it significantly faster than traditional microSD cards and fully compatible with the Switch 2, since older microSD cards cannot be used to store or play games.

Save 18% ($22) SanDisk 512GB GamePlay microSD Express card: was $120 now $98 at Walmart This microSD Express card from SanDisk, with 512GB, is a great way to increase the storage on your Nintendo Switch 2. It delivers read speeds up to 880 MB/s and write speeds up to 650 MB/s, with sustained write speeds of 220 MB/s.

SanDisk claims the card is built to withstand tough conditions, with protection against water, extreme temperatures, humidity, drops, shocks, magnets, X-rays, and wear and tear. It also includes a special ThermAdapt feature that helps keep devices from overheating, with a specially designed enclosure and controller that uses dynamic adaptive thermal management.

For Switch 2 owners who prefer buying digital games, the Sandisk GamePlay microSD Express card at $98 is a worthwhile upgrade if you are running short on storage. The 512GB capacity should provide plenty of room for additional titles, game updates, and downloadable content, so you don't have to constantly delete games to make space for new ones. If you have been waiting to expand your console’s storage without spending considerably more, this deal is definitely worth considering.